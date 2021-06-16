Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | DuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC

“

The report titled Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC, Hanwha Total, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sipchem, BASF-YPC, Braskem, Westlake, TPI Polene, LG Chem, Celanese, Arkema, Repsol, LyondellBasell, Sumitomo Chem, Levima/Haoda Chem, Lotte Chem, Total, Tosoh, Versalis/Eni, Ube

Market Segmentation by Product: Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA



Market Segmentation by Application: Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Applications



The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Overview

1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tubular EVA

1.2.2 Autoclave EVA

1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Application

4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Film

4.1.2 Adhesive and Coating

4.1.3 Molding Plastics

4.1.4 Foaming Materials

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

5.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

6.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

8.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.2 ExxonMobil

10.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.2.2 ExxonMobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.3 FPC

10.3.1 FPC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 FPC Recent Development

10.4 Hanwha Total

10.4.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hanwha Total Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hanwha Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hanwha Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Hanwha Total Recent Development

10.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

10.5.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Development

10.6 Sipchem

10.6.1 Sipchem Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sipchem Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sipchem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sipchem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 Sipchem Recent Development

10.7 BASF-YPC

10.7.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF-YPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BASF-YPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BASF-YPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF-YPC Recent Development

10.8 Braskem

10.8.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.8.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 Braskem Recent Development

10.9 Westlake

10.9.1 Westlake Corporation Information

10.9.2 Westlake Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Westlake Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Westlake Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.9.5 Westlake Recent Development

10.10 TPI Polene

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TPI Polene Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TPI Polene Recent Development

10.11 LG Chem

10.11.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.11.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LG Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LG Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.11.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.12 Celanese

10.12.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.12.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Celanese Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Celanese Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.12.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.13 Arkema

10.13.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.13.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Arkema Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Arkema Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.13.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.14 Repsol

10.14.1 Repsol Corporation Information

10.14.2 Repsol Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Repsol Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Repsol Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.14.5 Repsol Recent Development

10.15 LyondellBasell

10.15.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

10.15.2 LyondellBasell Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 LyondellBasell Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 LyondellBasell Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.15.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

10.16 Sumitomo Chem

10.16.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sumitomo Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sumitomo Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sumitomo Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.16.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development

10.17 Levima/Haoda Chem

10.17.1 Levima/Haoda Chem Corporation Information

10.17.2 Levima/Haoda Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Levima/Haoda Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Levima/Haoda Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.17.5 Levima/Haoda Chem Recent Development

10.18 Lotte Chem

10.18.1 Lotte Chem Corporation Information

10.18.2 Lotte Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Lotte Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Lotte Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.18.5 Lotte Chem Recent Development

10.19 Total

10.19.1 Total Corporation Information

10.19.2 Total Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.19.5 Total Recent Development

10.20 Tosoh

10.20.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.20.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Tosoh Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Tosoh Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.20.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.21 Versalis/Eni

10.21.1 Versalis/Eni Corporation Information

10.21.2 Versalis/Eni Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Versalis/Eni Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Versalis/Eni Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.21.5 Versalis/Eni Recent Development

10.22 Ube

10.22.1 Ube Corporation Information

10.22.2 Ube Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Ube Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Ube Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered

10.22.5 Ube Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Distributors

12.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”