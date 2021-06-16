Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | DuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC

“
The report titled Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC, Hanwha Total, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sipchem, BASF-YPC, Braskem, Westlake, TPI Polene, LG Chem, Celanese, Arkema, Repsol, LyondellBasell, Sumitomo Chem, Levima/Haoda Chem, Lotte Chem, Total, Tosoh, Versalis/Eni, Ube
Market Segmentation by Product: Tubular EVA
Autoclave EVA
Market Segmentation by Application: Film
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
Foaming Materials
Other Applications
The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market?
Table of Contents:
1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Overview
1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Overview
1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Tubular EVA
1.2.2 Autoclave EVA
1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Application
4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Film
4.1.2 Adhesive and Coating
4.1.3 Molding Plastics
4.1.4 Foaming Materials
4.1.5 Other Applications
4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country
5.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country
6.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country
8.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Business
10.1 DuPont
10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.1.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.2 ExxonMobil
10.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
10.2.2 ExxonMobil Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development
10.3 FPC
10.3.1 FPC Corporation Information
10.3.2 FPC Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 FPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 FPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.3.5 FPC Recent Development
10.4 Hanwha Total
10.4.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hanwha Total Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hanwha Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hanwha Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.4.5 Hanwha Total Recent Development
10.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
10.5.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.5.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Development
10.6 Sipchem
10.6.1 Sipchem Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sipchem Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sipchem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sipchem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.6.5 Sipchem Recent Development
10.7 BASF-YPC
10.7.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information
10.7.2 BASF-YPC Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 BASF-YPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 BASF-YPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.7.5 BASF-YPC Recent Development
10.8 Braskem
10.8.1 Braskem Corporation Information
10.8.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.8.5 Braskem Recent Development
10.9 Westlake
10.9.1 Westlake Corporation Information
10.9.2 Westlake Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Westlake Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Westlake Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.9.5 Westlake Recent Development
10.10 TPI Polene
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TPI Polene Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TPI Polene Recent Development
10.11 LG Chem
10.11.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
10.11.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 LG Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 LG Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.11.5 LG Chem Recent Development
10.12 Celanese
10.12.1 Celanese Corporation Information
10.12.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Celanese Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Celanese Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.12.5 Celanese Recent Development
10.13 Arkema
10.13.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.13.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Arkema Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Arkema Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.13.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.14 Repsol
10.14.1 Repsol Corporation Information
10.14.2 Repsol Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Repsol Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Repsol Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.14.5 Repsol Recent Development
10.15 LyondellBasell
10.15.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information
10.15.2 LyondellBasell Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 LyondellBasell Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 LyondellBasell Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.15.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development
10.16 Sumitomo Chem
10.16.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information
10.16.2 Sumitomo Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Sumitomo Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Sumitomo Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.16.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development
10.17 Levima/Haoda Chem
10.17.1 Levima/Haoda Chem Corporation Information
10.17.2 Levima/Haoda Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Levima/Haoda Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Levima/Haoda Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.17.5 Levima/Haoda Chem Recent Development
10.18 Lotte Chem
10.18.1 Lotte Chem Corporation Information
10.18.2 Lotte Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Lotte Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Lotte Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.18.5 Lotte Chem Recent Development
10.19 Total
10.19.1 Total Corporation Information
10.19.2 Total Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.19.5 Total Recent Development
10.20 Tosoh
10.20.1 Tosoh Corporation Information
10.20.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Tosoh Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Tosoh Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.20.5 Tosoh Recent Development
10.21 Versalis/Eni
10.21.1 Versalis/Eni Corporation Information
10.21.2 Versalis/Eni Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Versalis/Eni Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Versalis/Eni Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.21.5 Versalis/Eni Recent Development
10.22 Ube
10.22.1 Ube Corporation Information
10.22.2 Ube Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Ube Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Ube Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Products Offered
10.22.5 Ube Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Distributors
12.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
