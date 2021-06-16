Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | BASF, Changchun, Lanxess

“

The report titled Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, Ticona (Celanese), WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin), Kolon, Toray, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, BlueStar, LG Chem, Nan Ya, Evonik

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Fiber

Short Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Overview

1.1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Product Overview

1.2 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Long Fiber

1.2.2 Short Fiber

1.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT by Application

4.1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.3 Mechanical Equipment

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT by Country

5.1 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT by Country

6.1 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT by Country

8.1 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Changchun

10.2.1 Changchun Corporation Information

10.2.2 Changchun Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Changchun Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.2.5 Changchun Recent Development

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lanxess Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lanxess Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.4 Sabic

10.4.1 Sabic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sabic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sabic Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sabic Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.4.5 Sabic Recent Development

10.5 Shinkong

10.5.1 Shinkong Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shinkong Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shinkong Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shinkong Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.5.5 Shinkong Recent Development

10.6 DuPont

10.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.6.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DuPont Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DuPont Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.7 DSM

10.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.7.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DSM Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DSM Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.7.5 DSM Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.9 Ticona (Celanese)

10.9.1 Ticona (Celanese) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ticona (Celanese) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ticona (Celanese) Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ticona (Celanese) Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.9.5 Ticona (Celanese) Recent Development

10.10 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Recent Development

10.11 Kolon

10.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kolon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kolon Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kolon Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.11.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.12 Toray

10.12.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Toray Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Toray Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.12.5 Toray Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

10.13.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Development

10.14 BlueStar

10.14.1 BlueStar Corporation Information

10.14.2 BlueStar Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 BlueStar Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 BlueStar Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.14.5 BlueStar Recent Development

10.15 LG Chem

10.15.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.15.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 LG Chem Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 LG Chem Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.15.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.16 Nan Ya

10.16.1 Nan Ya Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nan Ya Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Nan Ya Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Nan Ya Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.16.5 Nan Ya Recent Development

10.17 Evonik

10.17.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.17.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Evonik Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Evonik Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Products Offered

10.17.5 Evonik Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Distributors

12.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

