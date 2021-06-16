Smart Water Meter System Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Arad Group, Kamstrup, Xylem (Sensus)

“

The report titled Global Smart Water Meter System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Water Meter System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Water Meter System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Water Meter System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Water Meter System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Water Meter System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Water Meter System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Water Meter System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Water Meter System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Water Meter System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Water Meter System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Water Meter System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arad Group, Kamstrup, Xylem (Sensus), Badger Meter, Takahata Precison, Diehl Metering, Itron, Neptune Technology Group, Honeywell (Elster), B METERS, Sanchuan, Suntront, iESLab, Chongqing Intelligence, Ningbo Water Meter, Wasion Group, Shenzhen Huaxu, Hunan Changde

Market Segmentation by Product: Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Electronics Meter



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Industrial

Commercial



The Smart Water Meter System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Water Meter System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Water Meter System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Water Meter System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Water Meter System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Water Meter System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Water Meter System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Water Meter System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Smart Water Meter System Market Overview

1.1 Smart Water Meter System Product Overview

1.2 Smart Water Meter System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pre-payment Electricity Meter

1.2.2 Remote Transmitting Water Meter

1.2.3 Electronics Meter

1.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Smart Water Meter System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Water Meter System Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Water Meter System Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Smart Water Meter System Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Water Meter System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Smart Water Meter System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Water Meter System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Water Meter System Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Water Meter System as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Water Meter System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Water Meter System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Smart Water Meter System Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Smart Water Meter System by Application

4.1 Smart Water Meter System Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Commercial

4.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Smart Water Meter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Smart Water Meter System by Country

5.1 North America Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Smart Water Meter System by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Smart Water Meter System by Country

8.1 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Water Meter System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Water Meter System Business

10.1 Arad Group

10.1.1 Arad Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arad Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Arad Group Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Arad Group Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.1.5 Arad Group Recent Development

10.2 Kamstrup

10.2.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kamstrup Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kamstrup Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Arad Group Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.2.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

10.3 Xylem (Sensus)

10.3.1 Xylem (Sensus) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Xylem (Sensus) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Xylem (Sensus) Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Xylem (Sensus) Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.3.5 Xylem (Sensus) Recent Development

10.4 Badger Meter

10.4.1 Badger Meter Corporation Information

10.4.2 Badger Meter Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Badger Meter Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Badger Meter Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.4.5 Badger Meter Recent Development

10.5 Takahata Precison

10.5.1 Takahata Precison Corporation Information

10.5.2 Takahata Precison Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Takahata Precison Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Takahata Precison Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.5.5 Takahata Precison Recent Development

10.6 Diehl Metering

10.6.1 Diehl Metering Corporation Information

10.6.2 Diehl Metering Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Diehl Metering Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Diehl Metering Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.6.5 Diehl Metering Recent Development

10.7 Itron

10.7.1 Itron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Itron Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Itron Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Itron Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.7.5 Itron Recent Development

10.8 Neptune Technology Group

10.8.1 Neptune Technology Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Neptune Technology Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Neptune Technology Group Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Neptune Technology Group Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.8.5 Neptune Technology Group Recent Development

10.9 Honeywell (Elster)

10.9.1 Honeywell (Elster) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Honeywell (Elster) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Honeywell (Elster) Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Honeywell (Elster) Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.9.5 Honeywell (Elster) Recent Development

10.10 B METERS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Smart Water Meter System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 B METERS Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 B METERS Recent Development

10.11 Sanchuan

10.11.1 Sanchuan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sanchuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sanchuan Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sanchuan Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.11.5 Sanchuan Recent Development

10.12 Suntront

10.12.1 Suntront Corporation Information

10.12.2 Suntront Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Suntront Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Suntront Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.12.5 Suntront Recent Development

10.13 iESLab

10.13.1 iESLab Corporation Information

10.13.2 iESLab Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 iESLab Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 iESLab Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.13.5 iESLab Recent Development

10.14 Chongqing Intelligence

10.14.1 Chongqing Intelligence Corporation Information

10.14.2 Chongqing Intelligence Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Chongqing Intelligence Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Chongqing Intelligence Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.14.5 Chongqing Intelligence Recent Development

10.15 Ningbo Water Meter

10.15.1 Ningbo Water Meter Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ningbo Water Meter Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ningbo Water Meter Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ningbo Water Meter Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.15.5 Ningbo Water Meter Recent Development

10.16 Wasion Group

10.16.1 Wasion Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wasion Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Wasion Group Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Wasion Group Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.16.5 Wasion Group Recent Development

10.17 Shenzhen Huaxu

10.17.1 Shenzhen Huaxu Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shenzhen Huaxu Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shenzhen Huaxu Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shenzhen Huaxu Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.17.5 Shenzhen Huaxu Recent Development

10.18 Hunan Changde

10.18.1 Hunan Changde Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hunan Changde Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hunan Changde Smart Water Meter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hunan Changde Smart Water Meter System Products Offered

10.18.5 Hunan Changde Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Smart Water Meter System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Smart Water Meter System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Smart Water Meter System Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Smart Water Meter System Distributors

12.3 Smart Water Meter System Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”