June 2021 Report on Global Float Glass Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Market Overview

The global Float Glass market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 16380 million by 2025, from USD 15470 million in 2019.

The Float Glass market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Float Glass market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Float Glass market has been segmented into Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Mirrored Glass, Patterned Glass, Extra Clear Glass, etc.

By Application, Float Glass has been segmented into Building Industry, Automotive Industry, Solar Industry, Other Industry, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Float Glass market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Float Glass markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Float Glass market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Float Glass market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Float Glass markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Float Glass Market Share Analysis

Float Glass competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Float Glass sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Float Glass sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Float Glass are: AGC, Central Glass, Guardian, Saint Gobain, Cardinal, NSG Group, Xinyi Glass, PPG, Sisecam, Taiwan Glass, FARUN, China Luoyang Float Glass, China Southern Glass, JINJING GROUP, Shahe Glass Group, SYP, Fuyao, Qinhuangdao Yaohua, China Glass Holdings, Sanxia New Material, Shanxi Lihu Glass, Jingniu Glass Ceramics, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Float Glass market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Float Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Float Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Float Glass in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Float Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Float Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Float Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Float Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Float Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Float Glass Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Annealed Glass

1.2.3 Toughened Glass

1.2.4 Laminated Glass

1.2.5 Mirrored Glass

1.2.6 Patterned Glass

1.2.7 Extra Clear Glass

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Float Glass Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Building Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Solar Industry

1.3.5 Other Industry

1.4 Overview of Global Float Glass Market

1.4.1 Global Float Glass Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AGC

2.1.1 AGC Details

2.1.2 AGC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 AGC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AGC Product and Services

2.1.5 AGC Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Central Glass

2.2.1 Central Glass Details

2.2.2 Central Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Central Glass SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Central Glass Product and Services

2.2.5 Central Glass Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Guardian

2.3.1 Guardian Details

2.3.2 Guardian Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Guardian SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Guardian Product and Services

2.3.5 Guardian Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Saint Gobain

2.4.1 Saint Gobain Details

2.4.2 Saint Gobain Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Saint Gobain SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Saint Gobain Product and Services

2.4.5 Saint Gobain Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Cardinal

2.5.1 Cardinal Details

2.5.2 Cardinal Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Cardinal SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Cardinal Product and Services

2.5.5 Cardinal Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 NSG Group

2.6.1 NSG Group Details

2.6.2 NSG Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 NSG Group SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 NSG Group Product and Services

2.6.5 NSG Group Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Xinyi Glass

2.7.1 Xinyi Glass Details

2.7.2 Xinyi Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Xinyi Glass SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Xinyi Glass Product and Services

2.7.5 Xinyi Glass Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 PPG

2.8.1 PPG Details

2.8.2 PPG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 PPG SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 PPG Product and Services

2.8.5 PPG Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sisecam

2.9.1 Sisecam Details

2.9.2 Sisecam Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Sisecam SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Sisecam Product and Services

2.9.5 Sisecam Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Taiwan Glass

2.10.1 Taiwan Glass Details

2.10.2 Taiwan Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Taiwan Glass SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Taiwan Glass Product and Services

2.10.5 Taiwan Glass Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 FARUN

2.11.1 FARUN Details

2.11.2 FARUN Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 FARUN SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 FARUN Product and Services

2.11.5 FARUN Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 China Luoyang Float Glass

2.12.1 China Luoyang Float Glass Details

2.12.2 China Luoyang Float Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 China Luoyang Float Glass SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 China Luoyang Float Glass Product and Services

2.12.5 China Luoyang Float Glass Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 China Southern Glass

2.13.1 China Southern Glass Details

2.13.2 China Southern Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 China Southern Glass SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 China Southern Glass Product and Services

2.13.5 China Southern Glass Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 JINJING GROUP

2.14.1 JINJING GROUP Details

2.14.2 JINJING GROUP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 JINJING GROUP SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 JINJING GROUP Product and Services

2.14.5 JINJING GROUP Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Shahe Glass Group

2.15.1 Shahe Glass Group Details

2.15.2 Shahe Glass Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Shahe Glass Group SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Shahe Glass Group Product and Services

2.15.5 Shahe Glass Group Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 SYP

2.16.1 SYP Details

2.16.2 SYP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 SYP SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 SYP Product and Services

2.16.5 SYP Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Fuyao

2.17.1 Fuyao Details

2.17.2 Fuyao Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Fuyao SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Fuyao Product and Services

2.17.5 Fuyao Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Qinhuangdao Yaohua

2.18.1 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Details

2.18.2 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Qinhuangdao Yaohua SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Product and Services

2.18.5 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 China Glass Holdings

2.19.1 China Glass Holdings Details

2.19.2 China Glass Holdings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 China Glass Holdings SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 China Glass Holdings Product and Services

2.19.5 China Glass Holdings Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Sanxia New Material

2.20.1 Sanxia New Material Details

2.20.2 Sanxia New Material Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Sanxia New Material SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Sanxia New Material Product and Services

2.20.5 Sanxia New Material Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Shanxi Lihu Glass

2.21.1 Shanxi Lihu Glass Details

2.21.2 Shanxi Lihu Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Shanxi Lihu Glass SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Shanxi Lihu Glass Product and Services

2.21.5 Shanxi Lihu Glass Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Jingniu Glass Ceramics

2.22.1 Jingniu Glass Ceramics Details

2.22.2 Jingniu Glass Ceramics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Jingniu Glass Ceramics SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Jingniu Glass Ceramics Product and Services

2.22.5 Jingniu Glass Ceramics Float Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Float Glass Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Float Glass Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Float Glass Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Float Glass Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Float Glass Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Float Glass Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Float Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Float Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Float Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Float Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Float Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

