Vehicle Lightweighting Market 2021-2027: Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History| BASF, Arconic, Aleris Corporation

Los Angeles, United State: The global Vehicle Lightweighting market is elaborately discussed in the report to help readers to gain a sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Vehicle Lightweighting report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Vehicle Lightweighting report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Vehicle Lightweighting market.

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Vehicle Lightweighting market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with a large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Vehicle Lightweighting report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Research Report: BASF, Arconic, Aleris Corporation, 3M, Benteler International, GF Casting Solutions, Freudenberg Group, Evonik, Coverstro, LyondellBasell Industries, Toray Industries, ArcelorMittal, Novelis

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market by Type: Aluminum, Carbon Fibre, Magnesium, Plastics, Composites, Steel, Other

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market by Application: Body & Exterior, Chassis, Interior, Powertrain, Driveline & Fuel Systems

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Vehicle Lightweighting market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Vehicle Lightweighting market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Vehicle Lightweighting market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

TOC

1 Vehicle Lightweighting Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Lightweighting Product Overview

1.2 Vehicle Lightweighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum

1.2.2 Carbon Fibre

1.2.3 Magnesium

1.2.4 Plastics

1.2.5 Composites

1.2.6 Steel

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vehicle Lightweighting Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vehicle Lightweighting Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vehicle Lightweighting Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vehicle Lightweighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Lightweighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Lightweighting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Lightweighting Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Lightweighting as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Lightweighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Lightweighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vehicle Lightweighting Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vehicle Lightweighting by Application

4.1 Vehicle Lightweighting Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Body & Exterior

4.1.2 Chassis

4.1.3 Interior

4.1.4 Powertrain

4.1.5 Driveline & Fuel Systems

4.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vehicle Lightweighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vehicle Lightweighting by Country

5.1 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting by Country

6.1 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting by Country

8.1 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Lightweighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Lightweighting Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Arconic

10.2.1 Arconic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arconic Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arconic Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.2.5 Arconic Recent Development

10.3 Aleris Corporation

10.3.1 Aleris Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aleris Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aleris Corporation Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aleris Corporation Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.3.5 Aleris Corporation Recent Development

10.4 3M

10.4.1 3M Corporation Information

10.4.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 3M Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 3M Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.4.5 3M Recent Development

10.5 Benteler International

10.5.1 Benteler International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Benteler International Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Benteler International Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Benteler International Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Benteler International Recent Development

10.6 GF Casting Solutions

10.6.1 GF Casting Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 GF Casting Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 GF Casting Solutions Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 GF Casting Solutions Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.6.5 GF Casting Solutions Recent Development

10.7 Freudenberg Group

10.7.1 Freudenberg Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Freudenberg Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Freudenberg Group Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Freudenberg Group Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.7.5 Freudenberg Group Recent Development

10.8 Evonik

10.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evonik Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Evonik Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.8.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.9 Coverstro

10.9.1 Coverstro Corporation Information

10.9.2 Coverstro Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Coverstro Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Coverstro Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.9.5 Coverstro Recent Development

10.10 LyondellBasell Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vehicle Lightweighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LyondellBasell Industries Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Development

10.11 Toray Industries

10.11.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 Toray Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Toray Industries Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Toray Industries Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.11.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.12 ArcelorMittal

10.12.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.12.2 ArcelorMittal Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ArcelorMittal Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ArcelorMittal Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.12.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.13 Novelis

10.13.1 Novelis Corporation Information

10.13.2 Novelis Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Novelis Vehicle Lightweighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Novelis Vehicle Lightweighting Products Offered

10.13.5 Novelis Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vehicle Lightweighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vehicle Lightweighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vehicle Lightweighting Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vehicle Lightweighting Distributors

12.3 Vehicle Lightweighting Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

