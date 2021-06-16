Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market 2021-2027; Growth Analysis and Forecast | AB Volvo, FAW Group, Eaton

Analysts at QY Research have authored an excellent research and analysis report on the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market. The report throws light on untapped markets and unexplored opportunities to help increase growth.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Research Report: AB Volvo, FAW Group, Eaton, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, MAN SE, Nippon Steel, Pacbrake, Scania Group, Streparava, Voith Group, Shanghai Ennova

Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Segmentation by Product: Compression Release Brake, Exhaust Brake, Retarder

Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Segmentation by Application: Aftermarket, OEM

The Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market?

TOC

1 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Overview

1.1 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Product Overview

1.2 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Compression Release Brake

1.2.2 Exhaust Brake

1.2.3 Retarder

1.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake by Application

4.1 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aftermarket

4.1.2 OEM

4.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake by Country

5.1 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake by Country

6.1 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake by Country

8.1 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Business

10.1 AB Volvo

10.1.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

10.1.2 AB Volvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AB Volvo Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AB Volvo Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.1.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

10.2 FAW Group

10.2.1 FAW Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 FAW Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 FAW Group Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AB Volvo Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.2.5 FAW Group Recent Development

10.3 Eaton

10.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.3.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Eaton Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Eaton Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.3.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.4 Jacobs Vehicle Systems

10.4.1 Jacobs Vehicle Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jacobs Vehicle Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jacobs Vehicle Systems Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jacobs Vehicle Systems Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.4.5 Jacobs Vehicle Systems Recent Development

10.5 MAN SE

10.5.1 MAN SE Corporation Information

10.5.2 MAN SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MAN SE Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MAN SE Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.5.5 MAN SE Recent Development

10.6 Nippon Steel

10.6.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nippon Steel Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nippon Steel Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.7 Pacbrake

10.7.1 Pacbrake Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pacbrake Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pacbrake Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pacbrake Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.7.5 Pacbrake Recent Development

10.8 Scania Group

10.8.1 Scania Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Scania Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Scania Group Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Scania Group Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.8.5 Scania Group Recent Development

10.9 Streparava

10.9.1 Streparava Corporation Information

10.9.2 Streparava Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Streparava Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Streparava Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.9.5 Streparava Recent Development

10.10 Voith Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Voith Group Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Voith Group Recent Development

10.11 Shanghai Ennova

10.11.1 Shanghai Ennova Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanghai Ennova Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shanghai Ennova Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shanghai Ennova Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanghai Ennova Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Distributors

12.3 Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

