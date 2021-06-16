Autosamplers Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Autosamplers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global autosamplers market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global autosamplers market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. An autosampler is a device that is used for loading collected samples into the inlets of a laboratory instrument automatically. It is connected to an analytical device that performs automatic sampling for scientific investigation. The instrument can collect samples in a periodic manner from various sample sources, including the atmosphere and water bodies. Autosamplers are time-efficient, eliminate errors and provide better reproducibility and high accuracy of results. Consequently, they are extensively used in medical and forensic labs, as well as the pharmaceuticals, environmental, and food industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global autosampler market is primarily driven by the growing number of research studies across the globe. This has facilitated automation in laboratories to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of workflow and reduce transcription errors of sample information, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising number of drug discoveries, preclinical and clinical trials on account of the extensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations are driving the demand for autosamplers. Furthermore, advancements in chromatographs, mass spectrometers, and electrophoresis systems, coupled with government support for early-stage research facilities, are expected to positively influence the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ellutia,

Gilson Incorporated

HTA S.R.L

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Restek Corporation

SCION Instruments NL BV

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Autosampler Systems Liquid Chromatography Autosamplers Gas Chromatography Autosamplers Others

Autosampler Accessories Syringes and Needles Vials Septum Others



Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Chemical Industries

Contract Research Organizations

Other



Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

