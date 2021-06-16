Global Trends for Integrated Facilities Management Market industry

Global Integrated Facilities Management market was valued at $XX million in 2020, and our Researcher analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2021 and 2030.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020 and 2021.
This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Integrated Facilities Management from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Integrated Facilities Management market.
Leading players of Integrated Facilities Management including:
- CBRE Group
- Jones Lang LaSalle
- Compass Group
- Cushman & Wakefield
- ISS Facilities Services
- Sodexo
- Aramark Corporation
- Coor Service Management
- Mitie Group
- MacLellan Integrated Services
- IBM
- Oracle
- SAP
- Trimble
- Accruent
- MRI Software
- Planon
- ServiceChannel
- Service Works Global
- FMX
- Causeway Technologies
- FM System
- Spacewell
- iOFFICE
- FSI
- ARCHIBUS
- Archidata
- JadeTrack
- UpKeep Maintenance Management
- FacilityONE Technologies
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
- Building Information Modeling (BIM)
- Facility Operations and Security Management
- Facility Environment Management
- Facility Property Management
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- IT and Telecommunications
- Government & Public Administration
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Chapter 1 Integrated Facilities Management Market Overview
1.1 Integrated Facilities Management Definition
1.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Integrated Facilities Management Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management
