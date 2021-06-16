Global Trends for Integrated Facilities Management Market industry

Global Integrated Facilities Management market was valued at $XX million in 2020, and our Researcher analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2021 and 2030.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020 and 2021.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Integrated Facilities Management from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Integrated Facilities Management market.

Leading players of Integrated Facilities Management including:

CBRE Group

Jones Lang LaSalle

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

ISS Facilities Services

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

Coor Service Management

Mitie Group

MacLellan Integrated Services

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Trimble

Accruent

MRI Software

Planon

ServiceChannel

Service Works Global

FMX

Causeway Technologies

FM System

Spacewell

iOFFICE

FSI

ARCHIBUS

Archidata

JadeTrack

UpKeep Maintenance Management

FacilityONE Technologies

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Facility Operations and Security Management

Facility Environment Management

Facility Property Management

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public Administration

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Integrated Facilities Management Market Overview

1.1 Integrated Facilities Management Definition

1.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Integrated Facilities Management Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Type

