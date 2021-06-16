Global Trends for Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market industry

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market was valued at 15020 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18650 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Researcher has surveyed the Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- PET
- PP
- HDPE
- LDPE
- Others
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Package
- Vehicle
- construction
- textile
- Others
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Indorama Ventures (Custom Polymers PET)
- B&B Plastics
- B.schoenberg
- Arrotin Plastic
- RJM International
- Ultra-Poly
- Avangard Innovative
- United Plastic Recycling
- Norwich Plastics
- MBA Polymers
- SUEZ
- Chongqing Gengye
- Shandong Pengzhousuye
- Shanghai Re-mall Environmental New Material Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Tianqiang
- LIANYUNGANG LONGSHINE PLASTICS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Players in Global Market
