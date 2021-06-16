Gene Expression Analysis Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Key Players, Price, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global gene expression analysis market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gene expression analysis market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Gene expression analysis is extensively used across clinical, research and pharmaceutical settings to study individual genes, gene pathways, or greater gene activity profiles. It extracts data from a gene and investigates the activity of the biological system from the coding gene to detect a change in the expression pattern. Consisting of processes, such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational protein modification and RNA splicing, this method is used for synthesizing functional gene products, including functional RNA species and protein products. The analysis of gene regulation also aids in the proper understanding of normal cellular processes to enhance the functionality of the existing diagnostic methods and assist in the development of new drugs. As a result, this method finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking and toxicology.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising demand for personalized medicines, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Understanding a patient’s unique molecular and genetic profile is crucial to the adoption of personalized medicines for the treatment of numerous ailments. Gene expression analysis aids in the modification of diagnostic methods, which vary according to the patient’s requirement. Moreover, declining prices of genetic sequencing has led to the growing adoption of sequencing in clinical applications, which is catalyzing the market growth. The low-cost availability of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, coupled with its high-speed performance and precise results, is also contributing to the market growth. Enhanced focus toward the adoption of advanced healthcare systems and modern diagnostics procedures, extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of gene therapy, and favorable government initiatives, including the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) are some of the other factors that are projected to spur the market growth further.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins GSC Lux SARL

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Llumina, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Products & Services:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe

Asia Pacifi

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

