Pressure Relief Devices Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Relief Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global pressure relief devices market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure relief devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A pressure relief device refers to a cushioned appliance filled with water, gel, or foam. It reduces friction and pressure between various body joints, including shoulders, hip bone, elbows, etc. Pressure relief device is beneficial for patients who are suffering from pressure ulcers caused by the lack of mobility post-treatment or surgery. The most common devices are static air mattresses, kinetic beds, gel-based mattresses, dynamic air therapy kits, etc. They prevent bed sores by ensuring that the patient’s skin is not deprived of oxygen from being continuously compressed under the body weight.

