Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global floating production storage and offloading market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global floating production storage and offloading market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels are employed in the offshore oil and gas fields to process hydrocarbons acquired from subsea oil reservoirs. They are equipped with hydrocarbon processing equipment that separates and treats hydrocarbons into oil, gas, and water. FPSO stores processed natural gas or crude oil until it is offloaded into shuttle tankers or carried through export pipelines to refineries. These vessels include generators, pumps, control rooms, storage tanks, and accommodation facilities. This mechanism helps extract and process oil and gas in remote locations at a low cost with better flexibility, safety, versatility, and high storage capacity.

Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Trends:

The global FPSO market growth can be majorly attributed to a rise in offshore exploration activities. Along with this, the increasing requirement for integrated compact systems in offshore reservoirs to withstand extreme conditions is catalyzing the market growth. An enhanced focus on deep-water oil extraction and the steadily rising demand for energy are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Additionally, FPSO units do not require expensive subsea oil pipelines to export oil, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include various technological advancements and the digitization of FPSO vessels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players

Bumi Armada Berhad (Usaha Tegas Sdn Bhd)

Bluewater Energy Services B.V. (Aurelia Energy N.V.)

BP Plc

BW Offshore Limited

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

MODEC Inc.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

SBM Offshore N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Teekay Corporation

Breakup by Vessel Type:

Converted and Redeployed

New-Build Vessels

Breakup by Design:

Spread Mooring Vessels

Single Point Mooring Vessels

Dynamic Positioning FPSO Vessels

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Self-Propelled

Towed

Breakup by Hull Type:

Single Hull

Double Hull

Breakup by Application:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-deep Water

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

