June 2021 Report on Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 23.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 9 million by 2025, from USD 4 million in 2019.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapy market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Oncolytic Virus Therapy market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Oncolytic Virus Therapy market has been segmented into HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses, Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses, Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses, Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses, Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses, etc.

By Application, Oncolytic Virus Therapy has been segmented into Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Oncolytic Virus Therapy markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Oncolytic Virus Therapy markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Share Analysis

Oncolytic Virus Therapy competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Oncolytic Virus Therapy sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production

sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Oncolytic Virus Therapy sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Oncolytic Virus Therapy are: Amgen, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Transgene SA, Oncolytics Biotech, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Viralytics, Lokon Pharma, Targovax, Oncolys BioPharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Cold Genesys, Vyriad, TILT Biotherapeutics, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Oncolytic Virus Therapy market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oncolytic Virus Therapy

1.2 Classification of Oncolytic Virus Therapy by Type

1.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

1.2.4 Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses

1.2.5 Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

1.2.6 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

1.2.7 Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

1.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Melanoma

1.3.3 Prostate Cancer

1.3.4 Breast Cancer

1.3.5 Ovarian Cancer

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Oncolytic Virus Therapy (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Oncolytic Virus Therapy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Oncolytic Virus Therapy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Oncolytic Virus Therapy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Oncolytic Virus Therapy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Oncolytic Virus Therapy Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Amgen

2.1.1 Amgen Details

2.1.2 Amgen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Amgen SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Amgen Product and Services

2.1.5 Amgen Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SillaJen Biotherapeutics

2.2.1 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Details

2.2.2 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SillaJen Biotherapeutics SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Product and Services

2.2.5 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Transgene SA

2.3.1 Transgene SA Details

2.3.2 Transgene SA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Transgene SA SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Transgene SA Product and Services

2.3.5 Transgene SA Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Oncolytics Biotech

2.4.1 Oncolytics Biotech Details

2.4.2 Oncolytics Biotech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Oncolytics Biotech SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Oncolytics Biotech Product and Services

2.4.5 Oncolytics Biotech Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 PsiOxus Therapeutics

2.5.1 PsiOxus Therapeutics Details

2.5.2 PsiOxus Therapeutics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 PsiOxus Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 PsiOxus Therapeutics Product and Services

2.5.5 PsiOxus Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Viralytics

2.6.1 Viralytics Details

2.6.2 Viralytics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Viralytics SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Viralytics Product and Services

2.6.5 Viralytics Oncolytic Virus Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Lokon Pharma

2.7.1 Lokon Pharma Details

2.7.2 Lokon Pharma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Lokon Pharma SWOT Analysis

……Continued

