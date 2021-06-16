Automated Hand Sanitizer Vending Machine Market Share, Size, And Revenue Expectation to 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Automated Hand Sanitizer Vending Machine Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028″ which delivers detailed overview of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market in terms of market segmentation by installation type, dispenser capacity, dispenser type, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market is segmented by installation type into fixed and portable, out of which, the fixed segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Factors such as the increasing deployment of fixed automated hand sanitizer vending machines in public places and commercial places, backed by the need to dispense a large quantity of sanitizing solution, is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market is also segmented by dispenser type into liquid, gel and foam. Out of all these segments, the liquid segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Factors such as the increasing popularity of liquid sanitizers across end user applications is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. Factors such as the growing demand for healthcare services around the globe, which is also raising the need for automated dispensing systems that help to raise the quality of healthcare services provided to patients around the world, followed by the increasing population worldwide, which is also raising the need for healthcare services as a basic routine for individuals.

Further, increasing trade of sanitizers and the increasing concern for the global pandemic, COVID-19, that has affected several human lives globally, are some of the factors anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market.

In the statistics by the International Trade Center, exports of organic surface-active agents, such as sanitizers, peaked to USD 31,150,804 thousand in the year 2019 globally from USD 24,190,461 thousand in the year 2010.

Regionally, the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market of North America automated hand sanitizer vending machine market is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the growing expenditure of the government of the nations in the region for the adoption of advanced equipment that support healthcare facilities.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Promote Growth of the Market

Increasing need for the deployment of automated hand sanitizer vending machines owing to the sudden spread of the disease COVID-19 globally, along with the increasing awareness for the benefits associated with the use of automated hand sanitizer vending machines, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market. Automated hand sanitizer vending machines significantly helps to restrict the spread of COVID-19 disease as it is communicable disease and therefore requires extreme precaution to avoid its transmission through surface contact. The utilization of hand sanitizers has increased massively in public places, especially in commercial places, such as hospitals, offices, industries and others. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market.

However, the concern for the availability of counterfeit products in the market, which has resulted in the market being highly fragmented and unorganized, are some of the factors anticipated to restrict the growth of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market, which includes company profiling of Vendekin Technologies, Gojo Industries, Inc., Digital Media Vending International, LLC, Dolphy India Private Limited, Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Alpine Industries Inc., Vi-Jon, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) and NoviSign Digital Signage Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automated hand sanitizer vending machine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

