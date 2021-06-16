June 2021 Report on Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 43140 million by 2025, from USD 37810 million in 2019.

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market has been segmented into BOPP Tapes, PVC Insulation Tapes, PET Tapes, Labels, Double Sided Tapes, Aluminum Foil Tape, Others, etc.

By Application, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes has been segmented into Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Health & Hygiene, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are: 3M, LINTEC Corporation, tesa SE, Nitto Denko, Intertape Polymer, Avery Dennison, Shurtape Technologies, Berry Plastics, Henkel, Scapa, Yonghe Adhesive Products, JinghuaTape, Lohmann, Shushi Group, Winta, Achem Technology Corporation, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Luxking Group, Yongle Tape, Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes), Yongguan, Camat, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 BOPP Tapes

1.2.3 PVC Insulation Tapes

1.2.4 PET Tapes

1.2.5 Labels

1.2.6 Double Sided Tapes

1.2.7 Aluminum Foil Tape

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Health & Hygiene

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market

1.4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 3M Details

2.1.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 3M Product and Services

2.1.5 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 LINTEC Corporation

2.2.1 LINTEC Corporation Details

2.2.2 LINTEC Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 LINTEC Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 LINTEC Corporation Product and Services

2.2.5 LINTEC Corporation Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 tesa SE

2.3.1 tesa SE Details

2.3.2 tesa SE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 tesa SE SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 tesa SE Product and Services

2.3.5 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Nitto Denko

2.4.1 Nitto Denko Details

2.4.2 Nitto Denko Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Nitto Denko SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Nitto Denko Product and Services

2.4.5 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Intertape Polymer

2.5.1 Intertape Polymer Details

2.5.2 Intertape Polymer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Intertape Polymer SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Intertape Polymer Product and Services

2.5.5 Intertape Polymer Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

….CONTINUED

