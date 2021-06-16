June 2021 Report on Global Folic Acid Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Folic Acid market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 177.1 million by 2025, from USD 148 million in 2019.

The Folic Acid market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Folic Acid market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Folic Acid market has been segmented into Feed Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, etc.

By Application, Folic Acid has been segmented into Animal Feeding, Food and Beverage, Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Folic Acid market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Folic Acid markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Folic Acid market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Folic Acid market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Folic Acid markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Folic Acid Market Share Analysis

Folic Acid competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Folic Acid sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Folic Acid sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Folic Acid are: DSM, Changzhou Kangrui, Niutang, BASF, Jiheng Pharmaceutical, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Xinhong, Zhejiang Shengda, Jiangxi Tianxin, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Folic Acid market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Folic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Folic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Folic Acid in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Folic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Folic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Folic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Folic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Folic Acid Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Folic Acid Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Feed Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Folic Acid Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Animal Feeding

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

1.4 Overview of Global Folic Acid Market

1.4.1 Global Folic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DSM

2.1.1 DSM Details

2.1.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 DSM Product and Services

2.1.5 DSM Folic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Changzhou Kangrui

2.2.1 Changzhou Kangrui Details

2.2.2 Changzhou Kangrui Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Changzhou Kangrui SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Changzhou Kangrui Product and Services

2.2.5 Changzhou Kangrui Folic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Niutang

2.3.1 Niutang Details

2.3.2 Niutang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Niutang SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Niutang Product and Services

2.3.5 Niutang Folic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 BASF

….. continued

