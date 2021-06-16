June 2021 Report on Global Foundry Coke Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The global Foundry Coke market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2253.4 million by 2025, from USD 2128.5 million in 2019.

The Foundry Coke market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Foundry Coke market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Foundry Coke market has been segmented into Ash Content ＜8%, 8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%, Ash Content ≥10%, etc.

By Application, Foundry Coke has been segmented into Automotive Parts Casting, Machinery Casting, Material Treatment, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Foundry Coke market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Foundry Coke markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise

market size analysis of the global Foundry Coke market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Foundry Coke market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Foundry Coke markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Foundry Coke Market Share Analysis

Foundry Coke competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Foundry Coke sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Foundry Coke sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Foundry Coke are: ABC Coke (Drummond ), Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon, Victoria, Shandong Coking Group, Italiana Coke, Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group, Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, OKK, Shanxi Coking Coal Group, Shanxi Antai, CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O, ERP Compliant Coke, LLC, Nippon Coke and Engineering, ArcelorMittal Poland, Erie Coke, Henan Shenhuo, Shanxi Qinxin, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Foundry Coke market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Foundry Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foundry Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foundry Coke in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Foundry Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Foundry Coke breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Foundry Coke market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foundry Coke sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1.1 Foundry Coke Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Foundry Coke Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Ash Content ＜8%

1.2.3 8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

1.2.4 Ash Content ≥10%

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Foundry Coke Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive Parts Casting

1.3.3 Machinery Casting

1.3.4 Material Treatment

1.4 Overview of Global Foundry Coke Market

1.4.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABC Coke (Drummond )

2.1.1 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Details

2.1.2 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 ABC Coke (Drummond ) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Product and Services

2.1.5 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

2.2.1 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Details

2.2.2 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Product and Services

2.2.5 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Victoria

2.3.1 Victoria Details

2.3.2 Victoria Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Victoria SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Victoria Product and Services

2.3.5 Victoria Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Shandong Coking Group

2.4.1 Shandong Coking Group Details

2.4.2 Shandong Coking Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Shandong Coking Group SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Shandong Coking Group Product and Services

2.4.5 Shandong Coking Group Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Italiana Coke

2.5.1 Italiana Coke Details

2.5.2 Italiana Coke Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Italiana Coke SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Italiana Coke Product and Services

2.5.5 Italiana Coke Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

2.6.1 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Details

2.6.2 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Product and Services

2.6.5 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

2.7.1 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Details

2.7.2 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Product and Services

2.7.5 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 OKK

2.8.1 OKK Details

2.8.2 OKK Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 OKK SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 OKK Product and Services

……Continued

