Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies industry trends for 2021

The global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Microplate Readers

Microplate Washers & Accessories

Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment

Microplates & Consumables

Segment by Application

Spectrophotometry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Clinical Diagnostics

Biotechnology

The Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies market is segmented into

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions.

By Company

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Biohit Oyj (Finland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

BioTek Instruments, Inc. (US)

BMG LABTECH GmbH (Germany)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Molecular Devices, LLC (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Table of content

1 Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Overview

1.1 Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Product Scope

1.2 Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Microplate Readers

1.2.3 Microplate Washers & Accessories

1.2.4 Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment

1.2.5 Microplates & Consumables

1.3 Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Spectrophotometry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Clinical Diagnostics

1.3.5 Biotechnology

1.4 Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

