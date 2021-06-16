Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales Market Report 2021

The global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
- Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
- Chloroethanol Ammonia Method
Segment by Application
- Herbicides
- Detergents
- Personal Care
- Textile Finishing
- Others
The Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
- BASF
- Dow Chemical Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- AkzoNobel
- Nippon Shokubai
- INEOS
- KH Chemicals
- Helm AG
- Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
- OUCC
- Maoming Petro-chemcial Shihua
- CNGC China North Chemcial Industruies
