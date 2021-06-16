Categories
Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales Market Report 2021

The global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
  • Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
  • Chloroethanol Ammonia Method

Segment by Application

  • Herbicides
  • Detergents
  • Personal Care
  • Textile Finishing
  • Others

The Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

 

By Company

  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • AkzoNobel
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • INEOS
  • KH Chemicals
  • Helm AG
  • Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
  • OUCC
  • Maoming Petro-chemcial Shihua
  • CNGC China North Chemcial Industruies
Table of content

1 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Overview
1.1 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Product Scope

1.2 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
1.2.3 Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
1.2.4 Chloroethanol Ammonia Method
1.3 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Herbicides
1.3.3 Detergents
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Textile Finishing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

