Global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) Sales Market Report 2021

The global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method

Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation

Chloroethanol Ammonia Method

Segment by Application

Herbicides

Detergents

Personal Care

Textile Finishing

Others

The Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Diethanolamine (DEA) (CAS 111-42-2) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

AkzoNobel

Nippon Shokubai

INEOS

KH Chemicals

Helm AG

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

OUCC

Maoming Petro-chemcial Shihua

CNGC China North Chemcial Industruies

