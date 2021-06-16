June 2021 Report on Global Digital Banking Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Digital Banking market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 12410 million by 2025, from USD 7185.6 million in 2019.

The Digital Banking market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Digital Banking market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Digital Banking market has been segmented into PC, Mobile, etc.

By Application, Digital Banking has been segmented into Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking, Corporate Digital Banking, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Digital Banking market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Digital Banking markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Digital Banking market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Digital Banking market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Digital Banking markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Banking Market Share Analysis

Digital Banking competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Digital Banking sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Digital Banking sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Digital Banking are: Urban FT, Mobilearth, Technisys, Kony, Innofis, Backbase, Alkami, Digiliti Money, Infosys, D3 Banking Technology, Q2, Misys, SAP, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Digital Banking market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Digital Banking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Banking

1.2 Classification of Digital Banking by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Banking Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Digital Banking Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 PC

1.2.4 Mobile

1.3 Global Digital Banking Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Banking Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Retail Digital Banking

1.3.3 SME Digital Banking

1.3.4 Corporate Digital Banking

1.4 Global Digital Banking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Digital Banking (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Urban FT

2.1.1 Urban FT Details

2.1.2 Urban FT Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Urban FT SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Urban FT Product and Services

2.1.5 Urban FT Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mobilearth

2.2.1 Mobilearth Details

2.2.2 Mobilearth Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Mobilearth SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mobilearth Product and Services

2.2.5 Mobilearth Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Technisys

2.3.1 Technisys Details

2.3.2 Technisys Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Technisys SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Technisys Product and Services

2.3.5 Technisys Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Kony

2.4.1 Kony Details

2.4.2 Kony Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Kony SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Kony Product and Services

2.4.5 Kony Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Innofis

2.5.1 Innofis Details

2.5.2 Innofis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Innofis SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Innofis Product and Services

2.5.5 Innofis Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Backbase

2.6.1 Backbase Details

2.6.2 Backbase Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Backbase SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Backbase Product and Services

2.6.5 Backbase Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Alkami

2.7.1 Alkami Details

2.7.2 Alkami Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Alkami SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Alkami Product and Services

2.7.5 Alkami Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Digiliti Money

2.8.1 Digiliti Money Details

2.8.2 Digiliti Money Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Digiliti Money SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Digiliti Money Product and Services

2.8.5 Digiliti Money Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

…continued

