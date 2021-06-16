June 2021 Report on Global Buttermilk Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Buttermilk market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 946.5 million by 2025, from USD 894.1 million in 2019.

The Buttermilk market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Buttermilk market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Buttermilk market has been segmented into Liquid Buttermilk, Buttermilk Powder, etc.

By Application, Buttermilk has been segmented into Confectionery, Ice Cream, Bakery, Dairy-based Sauces, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Buttermilk market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Buttermilk markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Buttermilk market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Buttermilk market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Buttermilk markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Buttermilk Market Share Analysis

Buttermilk competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Buttermilk sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Buttermilk sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Buttermilk are: Amul, Valley Milk, Sodiaal Group, Arla Foods, Glanbia, DairyAmerica, Arion Dairy Products, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra, Associated Milk Producers, Land O’Lakes, Innova Food Ingredients, Agri-Mark, Sterling Agro Industries, Grain Millers, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Buttermilk market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Buttermilk product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Buttermilk, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Buttermilk in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Buttermilk competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Buttermilk breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Buttermilk market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Buttermilk sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Buttermilk Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Buttermilk Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Liquid Buttermilk

1.2.3 Buttermilk Powder

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Buttermilk Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Confectionery

1.3.3 Ice Cream

1.3.4 Bakery

1.3.5 Dairy-based Sauces

1.4 Overview of Global Buttermilk Market

1.4.1 Global Buttermilk Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amul

2.1.1 Amul Details

2.1.2 Amul Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Amul SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Amul Product and Services

2.1.5 Amul Buttermilk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Valley Milk

2.2.1 Valley Milk Details

2.2.2 Valley Milk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Valley Milk SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Valley Milk Product and Services

2.2.5 Valley Milk Buttermilk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sodiaal Group

2.3.1 Sodiaal Group Details

2.3.2 Sodiaal Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sodiaal Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sodiaal Group Product and Services

2.3.5 Sodiaal Group Buttermilk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Arla Foods

2.4.1 Arla Foods Details

….. continued

