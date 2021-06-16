June 2021 Report on Global Exoskeleton Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global Exoskeleton market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 43.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1050.4 million by 2025, from USD 248.7 million in 2019.

The Exoskeleton market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Exoskeleton market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Exoskeleton market has been segmented into Lower, Upper, Full Body, etc.

By Application, Exoskeleton has been segmented into Healthcare, Defense, Industrial, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Exoskeleton market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Exoskeleton markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Exoskeleton market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Exoskeleton market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Exoskeleton markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

Exoskeleton competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Exoskeleton sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Exoskeleton sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Exoskeleton are: Cyberdyne, Panasonic, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Interactive Motion Technologies, ReWalk Robotics, B-TEMIA Inc., Parker Hannifin, LockHeed Martin, Myomo, Alter G, US Bionics, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Exoskeleton market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Exoskeleton product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Exoskeleton, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Exoskeleton in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Exoskeleton competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Exoskeleton breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Exoskeleton market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Exoskeleton sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Exoskeleton Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Exoskeleton Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Lower

1.2.3 Upper

1.2.4 Full Body

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Exoskeleton Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Overview of Global Exoskeleton Market

1.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cyberdyne

2.1.1 Cyberdyne Details

2.1.2 Cyberdyne Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cyberdyne SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cyberdyne Product and Services

2.1.5 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Panasonic Details

2.2.2 Panasonic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Panasonic Product and Services

2.2.5 Panasonic Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Ekso Bionics

2.3.1 Ekso Bionics Details

2.3.2 Ekso Bionics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Ekso Bionics SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Ekso Bionics Product and Services

2.3.5 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Hocoma

2.4.1 Hocoma Details

2.4.2 Hocoma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Hocoma SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Hocoma Product and Services

2.4.5 Hocoma Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Interactive Motion Technologies

2.5.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Details

2.5.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Interactive Motion Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Product and Services

2.5.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ReWalk Robotics

2.6.1 ReWalk Robotics Details

2.6.2 ReWalk Robotics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 ReWalk Robotics SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 ReWalk Robotics Product and Services

2.6.5 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 B-TEMIA Inc.

2.7.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Details

2.7.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 B-TEMIA Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 B-TEMIA Inc. Product and Services

2.7.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Parker Hannifin

2.8.1 Parker Hannifin Details

2.8.2 Parker Hannifin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Parker Hannifin SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Parker Hannifin Product and Services

2.8.5 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 LockHeed Martin

2.9.1 LockHeed Martin Details

2.9.2 LockHeed Martin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 LockHeed Martin SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 LockHeed Martin Product and Services

2.9.5 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Myomo

2.10.1 Myomo Details

2.10.2 Myomo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Myomo SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Myomo Product and Services

2.10.5 Myomo Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Alter G

2.11.1 Alter G Details

2.11.2 Alter G Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Alter G SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Alter G Product and Services

2.11.5 Alter G Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 US Bionics

2.12.1 US Bionics Details

2.12.2 US Bionics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 US Bionics SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 US Bionics Product and Services

2.12.5 US Bionics Exoskeleton Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

….CONTINUED

