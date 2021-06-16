June 2021 Report on Global Handheld Gimbal Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The global Handheld Gimbal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 20.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 273.3 million by 2025, from USD 128.9 million in 2019.

The Handheld Gimbal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Handheld Gimbal market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Handheld Gimbal market has been segmented into 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal, 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal, Other, etc.

By Application, Handheld Gimbal has been segmented into Mobile Phone, SLR Camera, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Handheld Gimbal market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Handheld Gimbal markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Handheld Gimbal market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Handheld Gimbal market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Handheld Gimbal markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Handheld Gimbal Market Share Analysis

Handheld Gimbal competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Handheld Gimbal sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Handheld Gimbal sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Handheld Gimbal are: Feiyu, Steadicam, Wondlan, Freefly, SwiftCam, DJI Tech, WENPOD, TRD, Rollei, DEFY, Comodo, Shape, Filmpower, Lanparte, Varavon, Big Balance, BeStableCam, Zhiyun,

etc. Among other players domestic and global, Handheld Gimbal market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Handheld Gimbal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Handheld Gimbal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Handheld Gimbal in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Handheld Gimbal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Handheld Gimbal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Handheld Gimbal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Handheld Gimbal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1.1 Handheld Gimbal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

1.2.3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Mobile Phone

1.3.3 SLR Camera

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Handheld Gimbal Market

1.4.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Feiyu

2.1.1 Feiyu Details

2.1.2 Feiyu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Feiyu SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Feiyu Product and Services

2.1.5 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Steadicam

2.2.1 Steadicam Details

2.2.2 Steadicam Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Steadicam SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Steadicam Product and Services

2.2.5 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Wondlan

2.3.1 Wondlan Details

2.3.2 Wondlan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Wondlan SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Wondlan Product and Services

2.3.5 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Freefly

2.4.1 Freefly Details

2.4.2 Freefly Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Freefly SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Freefly Product and Services

2.4.5 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 SwiftCam

2.5.1 SwiftCam Details

2.5.2 SwiftCam Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 SwiftCam SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 SwiftCam Product and Services

2.5.5 SwiftCam Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 DJI Tech

2.6.1 DJI Tech Details

2.6.2 DJI Tech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 DJI Tech SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 DJI Tech Product and Services

2.6.5 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 WENPOD

2.7.1 WENPOD Details

2.7.2 WENPOD Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 WENPOD SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 WENPOD Product and Services

2.7.5 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 TRD

2.8.1 TRD Details

2.8.2 TRD Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 TRD SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 TRD Product and Services

2.8.5 TRD Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Rollei

2.9.1 Rollei Details

2.9.2 Rollei Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Rollei SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Rollei Product and Services

2.9.5 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 DEFY

2.10.1 DEFY Details

2.10.2 DEFY Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 DEFY SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 DEFY Product and Services

……Continued

