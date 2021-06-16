June 2021 Report on Global Precision Medicine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The Precision Medicine market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Precision Medicine market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Precision Medicine market has been segmented into Diagnostics, Therapies, etc.

By Application, Precision Medicine has been segmented into Oncology, Neurosciences, Immunology, Respiratory, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Precision Medicine market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different

regional and country-level Precision Medicine markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Precision Medicine market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Precision Medicine market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Precision Medicine markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Precision Medicine Market Share Analysis

Precision Medicine competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Precision Medicine sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Precision Medicine sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Precision Medicine are: Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Illumina, IBM, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE

Healthcare, Almac Group, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, Intel Corporation, Healthcore, Qiagen, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Precision Medicine market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Precision Medicine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Medicine

1.2 Classification of Precision Medicine by Type

1.2.1 Global Precision Medicine Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Precision Medicine Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Diagnostics

1.2.4 Therapies

1.3 Global Precision Medicine Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Precision Medicine Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Neurosciences

1.3.4 Immunology

1.3.5 Respiratory

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Precision Medicine Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Precision Medicine Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Precision Medicine (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Precision Medicine Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Precision Medicine Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Precision Medicine Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Precision Medicine Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Precision Medicine Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Details

2.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Product and Services

2.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Precision Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Novartis

2.2.1 Novartis Details

2.2.2 Novartis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Novartis SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Novartis Product and Services

2.2.5 Novartis Precision Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Illumina

2.3.1 Illumina Details

2.3.2 Illumina Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Illumina SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Illumina Product and Services

2.3.5 Illumina Precision Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 IBM Details

2.4.2 IBM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 IBM Product and Services

2.4.5 IBM Precision Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Details

2.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product and Services

2.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Precision Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 GE Healthcare

2.6.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.6.2 GE Healthcare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 GE Healthcare Product and Services

2.6.5 GE Healthcare Precision Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Almac Group

2.7.1 Almac Group Details

2.7.2 Almac Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Almac Group SWOT Analysis

……Continued

