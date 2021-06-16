June 2021 Report on Global Athletic Footwear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2015-2027

Market Overview

The global Athletic Footwear market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 59440 million by 2025, from USD 52480 million in 2019.

The Athletic Footwear market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Athletic Footwear market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Athletic Footwear market has been segmented into Football Athletic Footwear, Basketball Athletic Footwear, Other Athletic Footwear, etc.

By Application, Athletic Footwear has been segmented into Professional Athletic Footwear, Amateur Athletic Footwear, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Athletic Footwear market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Athletic Footwear markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Athletic Footwear market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Athletic Footwear market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Athletic Footwear markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Athletic Footwear Market Share Analysis

Athletic Footwear competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Athletic Footwear sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Athletic Footwear sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Athletic Footwear are: NIKE, MIZUNO, New Balance, Adidas Group, K-Swiss, Puma, Merrell, Skecher, Asics, KAPPA, 361°, Vibram, PEAK, XTEP, LI-NING, ANTA, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Athletic Footwear market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Athletic Footwear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Athletic Footwear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Athletic Footwear in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Athletic Footwear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Athletic Footwear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Athletic Footwear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Athletic Footwear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Athletic Footwear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Athletic Footwear Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Football Athletic Footwear

1.2.3 Basketball Athletic Footwear

1.2.4 Other Athletic Footwear

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Athletic Footwear Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Professional Athletic Footwear

1.3.3 Amateur Athletic Footwear

1.4 Overview of Global Athletic Footwear Market

1.4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NIKE

2.1.1 NIKE Details

2.1.2 NIKE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 NIKE SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 NIKE Product and Services

2.1.5 NIKE Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 MIZUNO

2.2.1 MIZUNO Details

2.2.2 MIZUNO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 MIZUNO SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 MIZUNO Product and Services

2.2.5 MIZUNO Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 New Balance

2.3.1 New Balance Details

2.3.2 New Balance Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 New Balance SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 New Balance Product and Services

2.3.5 New Balance Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Adidas Group

2.4.1 Adidas Group Details

2.4.2 Adidas Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Adidas Group SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Adidas Group Product and Services

2.4.5 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 K-Swiss

2.5.1 K-Swiss Details

2.5.2 K-Swiss Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 K-Swiss SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 K-Swiss Product and Services

2.5.5 K-Swiss Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Puma

2.6.1 Puma Details

2.6.2 Puma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Puma SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Puma Product and Services

2.6.5 Puma Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Merrell

2.7.1 Merrell Details

2.7.2 Merrell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Merrell SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Merrell Product and Services

2.7.5 Merrell Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Skecher

2.8.1 Skecher Details

2.8.2 Skecher Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Skecher SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Skecher Product and Services

2.8.5 Skecher Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Asics

2.9.1 Asics Details

2.9.2 Asics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Asics SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Asics Product and Services

2.9.5 Asics Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 KAPPA

2.10.1 KAPPA Details

2.10.2 KAPPA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 KAPPA SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 KAPPA Product and Services

2.10.5 KAPPA Athletic Footwear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 361°

2.11.1 361° Details

2.11.2 361° Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

….CONTINUED

