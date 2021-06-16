June 2021 Report on Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 38440 million by 2025, from USD 34710 million in 2019.

The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market has been segmented into Glass Fiber Type, Carbon Fiber Type, Aramid Fiber Type, Others, etc.

By Application, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) has been segmented into Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics

(FRP) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Share Analysis

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) are: BASF, Denka, DSM, DowDuPont, Hexion, Lanxess, Evonik, PolyOne, SABIC, Daicel, RTP, TenCate, Sumitomo Bakelite, Mitsubishi Rayon, SI Group, Solvay, Kingfa Science and Technology, Toray, Kolon,

Genius, Teijin, SGL, Hexcel, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Type

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Type

1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 BASF Details

2.1.2 BASF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BASF Product and Services

2.1.5 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Denka

2.2.1 Denka Details

2.2.2 Denka Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Denka SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Denka Product and Services

2.2.5 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 DSM

2.3.1 DSM Details

2.3.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 DSM Product and Services

2.3.5 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DowDuPont

2.4.1 DowDuPont Details

2.4.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.4.5 DowDuPont Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hexion

2.5.1 Hexion Details

2.5.2 Hexion Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Hexion SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hexion Product and Services

2.5.5 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Lanxess

2.6.1 Lanxess Details

2.6.2 Lanxess Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Lanxess SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Lanxess Product and Services

2.6.5 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Evonik

2.7.1 Evonik Details

2.7.2 Evonik Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Evonik SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Evonik Product and Services

2.7.5 Evonik Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 PolyOne

……Continued

