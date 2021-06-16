June 2021 Report on Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The global Near-infrared Spectroscopy market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 550.3 million by 2025, from USD 496.9 million in 2019.

The Near-infrared Spectroscopy market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Near-infrared Spectroscopy market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Near-infrared Spectroscopy market has been segmented into FT – NIR(Interferometer), Others(AOTF,Filter), etc.

By Application, Near-infrared Spectroscopy has been segmented into Polymer Industry, Food and Agriculture Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Oil and Gas, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Near-infrared Spectroscopy markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Near-infrared Spectroscopy markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Share Analysis

Near-infrared Spectroscopy competitive landscape provides details by

vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Near-infrared Spectroscopy sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Near-infrared Spectroscopy sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Near-infrared Spectroscopy are: Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Foss A/S, ABB, Bruker, Guided Wave (Advanced Group), Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics), Buchi Labortechnik, Shimadzu, Jasco, Yokogawa Electric, ZEUTEC, Sartorius, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Near-infrared Spectroscopy market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Near-infrared Spectroscopy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Near-infrared Spectroscopy, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Near-infrared Spectroscopy in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Near-infrared Spectroscopy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Near-infrared Spectroscopy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Near-infrared Spectroscopy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Near-infrared Spectroscopy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 FT – NIR(Interferometer)

1.2.3 Others(AOTF,Filter)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue by

Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Polymer Industry

1.3.3 Food and Agriculture Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Oil and Gas

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market

1.4.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thermo Fisher

2.1.1 Thermo Fisher Details

2.1.2 Thermo Fisher Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Thermo Fisher SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Thermo Fisher Product and Services

2.1.5 Thermo Fisher Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue,

Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Agilent Technologies

2.2.1 Agilent Technologies Details

2.2.2 Agilent Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Agilent Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Agilent Technologies Product and Services

2.2.5 Agilent Technologies Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 PerkinElmer

2.3.1 PerkinElmer Details

2.3.2 PerkinElmer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 PerkinElmer SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 PerkinElmer Product and Services

2.3.5 PerkinElmer Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Foss A/S

2.4.1 Foss A/S Details

2.4.2 Foss A/S Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Foss A/S SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Foss A/S Product and Services

2.4.5 Foss A/S Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ABB

2.5.1 ABB Details

2.5.2 ABB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ABB Product and Services

2.5.5 ABB Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Bruker

2.6.1 Bruker Details

2.6.2 Bruker Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Bruker SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Bruker Product and Services

2.6.5 Bruker Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

2.7.1 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Details

2.7.2 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Product and Services

2.7.5 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Near-infrared Spectroscopy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

