June 2021 Report on Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 8168.6 million by 2025, from USD 4940 million in 2019.

The In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market has been segmented into IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity & Communication, IFE Content, etc.

By Application, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) has been segmented into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level In-flight Entertainment (IFE) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional In-flight Entertainment (IFE) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Share Analysis

In-flight Entertainment (IFE) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) sales, revenue and market share for each playe r covered in this report.

The major players covered in In-flight Entertainment (IFE) are: Gogo LLC, Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, Global Eagle Entertainment, Viasat, Thales Group, SITAONAIR, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell International, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, etc. Among other players domestic and global, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-flight Entertainment (IFE)

1.2 Classification of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) by Type

1.2.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 IFE Hardware

1.2.4 IFE Connectivity & Communication

1.2.5 IFE Content

1.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

1.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Gogo LLC

2.1.1 Gogo LLC Details

2.1.2 Gogo LLC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Gogo LLC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Gogo LLC Product and Services

2.1.5 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Rockwell Collins

2.2.1 Rockwell Collins Details

2.2.2 Rockwell Collins Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Rockwell Collins SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Rockwell Collins Product and Services

2.2.5 Rockwell Collins In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Zodiac Aerospace

2.3.1 Zodiac Aerospace Details

2.3.2 Zodiac Aerospace Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Zodiac Aerospace SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Zodiac Aerospace Product and Services

2.3.5 Zodiac Aerospace In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Global Eagle Entertainment

2.4.1 Global Eagle Entertainment Details

2.4.2 Global Eagle Entertainment Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Global Eagle Entertainment SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Global Eagle Entertainment Product and Services

2.4.5 Global Eagle Entertainment In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Viasat

2.5.1 Viasat Details

2.5.2 Viasat Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Viasat SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Viasat Product and Services

2.5.5 Viasat In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Thales Group

2.6.1 Thales Group Details

2.6.2 Thales Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Thales Group SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Thales Group Product and Services

2.6.5 Thales Group In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 SITAONAIR

2.7.1 SITAONAIR Details

2.7.2 SITAONAIR Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 SITAONAIR SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 SITAONAIR Product and Services

2.7.5 SITAONAIR In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

2.8.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Details

2.8.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Product and Services

2.8.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Honeywell International

2.9.1 Honeywell International Details

2.9.2 Honeywell International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis ……continued

