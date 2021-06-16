Personalized Medicine Market to Grow Significantly, ; Increasing Research And Development Initiativess By Biopharmaceutical Companies To Launch New Productsto Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

The rising number of clinical trials on neurology and other disciplines of healthcare is propelling the growth of the personalized medicine market, says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Personalized Medicine Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Nutrition & Wellness), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Blood Transfusion Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.The research and development by biopharmaceutical companies for the production of new personalized medicine is escalating the growth of the global market.

Metagenics Launched (PLMC) Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Centre

Metagenics Inc, a health sciences company announced Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Center (PLMC), a clinical research laboratory and patient clinic. The center is designed to employ conduct clinical trial models for building unique data set for patients. The The establishment of PLMC is expected to drive the global personalized medicine market due to developing therapeutic tools and programs, enabling personalized lifestyle practitioners to meet the need. The new development in of vitamins for personalized health is contributing positively to the global personalized medicine market. for For instance, Vitamin Packs Inc., PERSONA nutrition unveiled new vitamin supplements for personalized health. The new supplements have a combination to help decrease the number of capsules a user takes in a day, along with new vegan soft gels and a program planned particularly for bariatric patients. The new iInnovations by companies for with regards to personalized health medicines along with the announcement of buildingthe new centers for furthering research and development in the field arepersonalized lifestyle medicine are likely to have a huge impact on the global market, which in turn will enable growth for in the personalized medicine market.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Mylan N.V.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report covers:

Global Personalized Medicine Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

R&D Activities by Leading Companies to Aid Expansion

Personalized medicine are designed to cater to the individual characteristics of each patient. Personalized medicine uses genetic analysis to identify, and then involves treating the patients. They have a specific treatment approach, which differs from the traditional approach of “one size fits all”, and the treatment regime is designed specifically around the individual/ group of people at risk. In 2018, Precision Therapeutics Inc. announced a merger agreement with Helomics Holding Corporation. The merger is aimed at combining precision diagnostic and integrated CRO capabilities with the focus to improve patient care and facilitate the development of innovative clinical products and technologies for the treatment of cancer and other conditions. These factors are expected to encourage growth for the personalized medicine market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D activities with an aim to launch personalized medicines are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the clinical efficiency of personalized medicine in oncology along with a rising number of clinical trials on personalized medicine in neurology are driving the global personalized medicine market.

Segmentation of the Global Personalized Medicine Market

By Product

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Nutrition & Wellness

Others

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Blood Transfusion Safety

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Personalized Medicine Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Personalized Medicine Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

