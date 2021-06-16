June 2021 Report on Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

The global Sodium Hydroxide market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 40060 million by 2025, from USD 33720 million in 2019.

The Sodium Hydroxide market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sodium Hydroxide market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Sodium Hydroxide market has been segmented into Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle, etc.

By Application, Sodium Hydroxide has been segmented into Pulp and Paper, Textiles, Soap and Detergents, Bleach Manufacturing, Petroleum Products, Aluminum Processing, Chemical Processing, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sodium Hydroxide market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sodium Hydroxide markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sodium Hydroxide market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sodium Hydroxide market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Sodium Hydroxide markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Hydroxide Market Share Analysis

Sodium Hydroxide competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sodium Hydroxide sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sodium Hydroxide sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Sodium Hydroxide are: DowDuPont, Asahi Glass, Olin Corporation, OxyChem, Ineos Chlor Ltd, Westlake (Axiall), Shin-Etsu Chemical, Tosoh, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Covestro, Tokuyama Corp, Basf, AkzoNobel, GACL, SABIC, LG Chemical, Hanwha Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Kemira, Solvay, Haili Chemical, ChemChina, SP Chemical(Taixing), Shandong Jinling, Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo), Beiyuan Group, Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Huatai Group, Xinjiang Tianye, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Sodium Hydroxide market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Hydroxide in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sodium Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda

1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda

1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake

1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Pulp and Paper

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Soap and Detergents

1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing

1.3.6 Petroleum Products

1.3.7 Aluminum Processing

1.3.8 Chemical Processing

1.4 Overview of Global Sodium Hydroxide Market

1.4.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DowDuPont

2.1.1 DowDuPont Details

2.1.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.1.5 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Asahi Glass

2.2.1 Asahi Glass Details

2.2.2 Asahi Glass Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Asahi Glass SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Asahi Glass Product and Services

2.2.5 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Olin Corporation

2.3.1 Olin Corporation Details

2.3.2 Olin Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Olin Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Olin Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 OxyChem

2.4.1 OxyChem Details

2.4.2 OxyChem Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 OxyChem SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 OxyChem Product and Services

2.4.5 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Ineos Chlor Ltd

2.5.1 Ineos Chlor Ltd Details

2.5.2 Ineos Chlor Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Ineos Chlor Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Ineos Chlor Ltd Product and Services

2.5.5 Ineos Chlor Ltd Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Westlake (Axiall)

2.6.1 Westlake (Axiall) Details

2.6.2 Westlake (Axiall) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Westlake (Axiall) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Westlake (Axiall) Product and Services

2.6.5 Westlake (Axiall) Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical

2.7.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Details

2.7.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Product and Services

2.7.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Tosoh

2.8.1 Tosoh Details

2.8.2 Tosoh Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Tosoh SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Tosoh Product and Services

