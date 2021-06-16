June 2021 Report on Global Personal Dosimeter Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Personal Dosimeter market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 252 million by 2025, from USD 225 million in 2019.

The Personal Dosimeter market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Personal Dosimeter market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Personal Dosimeter market has been segmented into Pen Dosimeters, Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters, etc.

By Application, Personal Dosimeter has been segmented into Medical, Nuclear Power Plant, Industrial, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Personal Dosimeter market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Personal Dosimeter markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Personal Dosimeter market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Personal Dosimeter market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Personal Dosimeter markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Personal Dosimeter Market Share Analysis

Personal Dosimeter competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Personal Dosimeter sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Personal Dosimeter sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Personal Dosimeter are: Mirion Technologies, Ludlum Measurements, Aloka, Fuji Electric, ATOMTEX, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CIRNIC, RAE Systems, Unfors RaySafe, Saphymo, Biodex Medical Systems, Tracerco, Laurus, Eckert & Ziegler, Casella, Arrow-Tech, Polimaster, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Personal Dosimeter market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Personal Dosimeter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Dosimeter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Dosimeter in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Personal Dosimeter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Personal Dosimeter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Personal Dosimeter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Dosimeter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Personal Dosimeter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Pen Dosimeters

1.2.3 Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Nuclear Power Plant

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Personal Dosimeter Market

1.4.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mirion Technologies

2.1.1 Mirion Technologies Details

2.1.2 Mirion Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Mirion Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Mirion Technologies Product and Services

2.1.5 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Ludlum Measurements

2.2.1 Ludlum Measurements Details

2.2.2 Ludlum Measurements Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Ludlum Measurements SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Ludlum Measurements Product and Services

2.2.5 Ludlum Measurements Personal Dosimeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Aloka

2.3.1 Aloka Details

2.3.2 Aloka Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Aloka SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Aloka Product and Services

2.3.5 Aloka Personal Dosimeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Fuji Electric

2.4.1 Fuji Electric Details

2.4.2 Fuji Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Fuji Electric Product and Services

2.4.5 Fuji Electric Personal Dosimeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

……continued

