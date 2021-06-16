Global Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market to Gain Traction as Electro-Stimulators Get Popular, Says Fortune Business Insights

The Global “Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market” to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Mobile, Fixed), End Users (Clinics, Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2026

provides detailed market analysis and a comprehensive understanding of the major factors that will influence the market in the stipulated time period.

Pelvic electro-stimulators are used in medicinal therapies to treat various urologic disorders such as urinary incontinence and overactive bladder. The stimulators emanate a mild electric current to the nerves in the pelvic and back area muscles which are involved in urination. The procedure makes the muscles contract frequently, strengthening them. Growth of nerve cells that help muscles to contract may also be stimulated. It can be done surgically or non-surgically. Surgical method is called Sacral Nerve Stimulation and non-surgical methods are called Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS).

Mobile Pelvic Electro-Stimulators to be the Leading Market Segment

Rising demand for portable pelvic electro-stimulators is expected to fuel the global pelvic electro-stimulators market during the forecast period. Portable devices are convenient to use and provide quick and effective relief to patients. This will be supplemented by the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic and treatment methods. The global pelvic electro-stimulators market stands to benefit as the devices have generally exhibited positive results for patients.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Possible Side-Effects May Restrict Market Rise

When pelvic electro-stimulators are applied to the concerned muscle regions, they imitate the effect produced by Kegel exercises. While convenient, extended usage can lead to harmful side-effects. For example, the adhesive pads attached to the skin can lead skin reddening and stimulate allergic reactions. Furthermore, if the pads are incorrectly placed, they can cause lowering of blood pressure. Moreover, people suffering from nervous system disorders such as multiple sclerosis cannot avail medical procedures requiring electro-stimulators. Lastly, the effects of this treatment method on children and pregnant women are unknown. These factors can have a negative impact on the growth and development of the global pelvic electro-stimulators market.

Increasing Focus on Research and Innovation to Make Market Competition Dynamic

Competition in the global pelvic electro-stimulators market is expected to hinge on the capabilities of the participating companies to invest in research and development. Some of them are already surging ahead through innovative products and new product launches. For example, Laborie came out with Urostym, a non-surgical method to treat urinary and fecal incontinence. Atlantic Therapeutics also received FDA approval for its INNOVO transcutaneous electric stimulator, which provides a non-invasive pathway to strengthen pelvic muscles. Thus, regulatory approvals will encourage market players to ramp up their investments in research and develop new products.

Fortune Business Insights covers some of the important players in the global pelvic electro-stimulators market. They include ActivLife Technologies, Everyway Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Zynex Medical, Atlantic Therapeutics, Laborie, InControl Medical, LLC, and others.

North America to Occupy a Dominating Market Position

Owing to rising occurrences of pelvic dysfunction and presence of major companies, North America is expected to have a dominant presence in the global pelvic electro-stimulators market. Europe is projected to follow North America, exhibiting impressive growth, as cases of urinary disorder rise in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to make significant contribution to the market revenue of the pelvic electro-stimulators owing to the increasing adoption of advanced medical tools, rising incomes, and frequent occurrences of pelvic disorders.

Leading Players operating in the Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Atlantic Therapeutics

ActivLife Technologies

InControl Medical, LLC

Everyway Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Laborie

Zynex Medical

The Prometheus Group

Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Mobile

Fixed

By Region

North America (the USA, and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

