US Pet Food Market 2021-2026: Share, Growth, Key Players, Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “US Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the US pet food market exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Pet food is formulated for domesticated animals to meet their nutritional requirements. It comprises animal and vegetable fats, and plant ingredients such as peas, corn, cereals, grain and barley. It provides adequate nutrition to pets which is essential for performing everyday activities; maintaining and repairing muscles, teeth and bones; preventing infections and diseases; and keeping the skin and hair coat healthy and shiny. These benefits, coupled with the rising pet humanization trend in the United States, are catalyzing the demand for pet food in the country.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

As pet food aids in combating skin allergies and infections and enhancing the overall health as well as the life expectancy of pets, pet owners in the United States are increasingly seeking products that address these health concerns. Additionally, owing to the increasing awareness of harmful preservatives incorporated in pet food, owners are becoming extremely cautious about the ingredients and demanding premium and organic pet food variants. Consequently, a rise in the demand for pet food comprising organic ingredients and fewer fillers is strengthening the market for organic pet food items that are free from pesticides, artificial flavors or genetically modified organisms. Apart from this, manufacturers are focusing on resourcing ethically-viable products and incorporating changes in the manufacturing process.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Mars Petcare Inc.

Big Heart Pet Brands

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Diamond Pet Foods

Blue Buffalo

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet And Canned Pet Food

Snacks And Treats

Breakup by Pricing Type:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal

Plant-derived Segments

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

