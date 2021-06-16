Video Conferencing Market Size, Strength, Major Types, Key Applications And Opportunities Forecast Till 2027

The growing demand for next-gen communication tools is likely to expand the global video conferencing market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Video Conferencing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware & Software), By Industry Vertical (Corporate Enterprise, Health Care, Government, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2027,” states that rapid urbanization and automation is one of the chief drivers of the market. In addition to this, these advances are expected to transform the future of next-gen tools.

Key Market Driver – Increased adoption of Video as a Service (VaaS), growth in video cloud streaming online service

Key Market Restraint – Network complexity and technical difficulties involved in video streaming

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

The integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2027. Additionally, rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global market.

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global market

Major Segments Mentioned:

1. By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based



2. By Industry Vertical

Corporate Enterprise

Health Care

Government

Education

Others

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Top Players List:

Microsoft

West Unified Communications Services

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Arkadin

JOYCE CR

Vidyo

Google Duo’s Advanced Cloud-based Services Offer Increasingly User-friendly Solutions

Arkadin Cloud Communications, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Logitech International S.A., JOYCE CR, Orange Business Services, Microsoft Corporation, ZTE Corporation, West Unified Communications Services, and Vidyo, Inc. are some of the leading players operating on the global video conferencing market. Companies are planning to focus on acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to stay industry-focussed and broaden their portfolio. For instance, West Unified Communication Services announces the acquisition in 2018 with Flowroute. The aim of this strategic decision was to expand the formers diverse network, especially in APAC. Some of the significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the video conferencing market are listed below:

Google Duo implemented cloud-based solutions in its different applications in April 2017. This implementation enables users to send and store audio and video messages up to 30 seconds long.

Cisco announced the acquisition of Assemblage Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in March 2018. The aim of this acquisition was to adopt VaaS in video conferencing apps and strengthen the video conference market.

8X8 acquired Jitsi video communications technology in Oct 2018 to extend its 8×8’s cloud technology platform and improve the company’s video collaboration capabilities.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

