North America Organic Dairy Market 2021-2026: Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, Challenges, and Key Players – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Organic Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America organic dairy market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Organic dairy products are prepared using organic milk, which is obtained from livestock raised via organic farming practices. These products are a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). They are free from antibiotics, preservatives and synthetic chemicals as compared to conventional dairy products. Moreover, they offer numerous health benefits, including boosting metabolism, reducing muscle and joint pain, and strengthening the immune system.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a significant increase in the number of health-conscious individuals who are opting for organically products dairy products in the North American region. Moreover, rising awareness about the health benefits of these products is positively influencing the growth of the market in the region. Apart from this, the easy availability of organic dairy products, including yogurt, cheese, flavored milk, and ice cream, to suit the taste and preferences of consumers is projected to fuel the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Organic Fluid Milk
- Organic Yogurt
- Organic Cheese
- Organic Butter
- Organic Cream
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Pouches
- Tetra-Packs
- Bottles
- Cans
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Discount Stores
- Convenience and Grocery Stores
- Organic Specialty Stores
- Online/E-Retailing
- Direct Sales
- Others
Competitive Landscape with key players:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
