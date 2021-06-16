United States Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States electronic toll collection market is currently witnessing moderate growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Electronic toll collection (ETC) refers to a wireless system that enables electronic payment at toll plazas. It employs various technologies, such as automatic vehicle classification (AVC), automatic vehicle identification (AVI), global positioning system (GPS), radio-frequency identification (RFID), and violation enforcement system (VES), to recognize registered vehicles. An ETC system offers numerous benefits, including reduced travel time, minimized congestion, and facilitation of contactless payments.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The United States ETC market is majorly being driven toward growth by a significant presence of on-road vehicles and a developed logistics and transportation infrastructure. Additionally, ETC aids in tracking stolen vehicles, managing over-speeding vehicles and effectively controlling environmental pollution levels and accidents, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the advent of advanced technologies and increasing investments in the development of smart transportation systems, are further catalyzing the market growth in the country.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
- RFID
- DSRC
- Others
Breakup by System:
- Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems
- Other Toll Collection Systems
Breakup by Subsystem:
- Automated Vehicle Identification
- Automated Vehicle Classification
- Violation Enforcement System
- Transaction Processing
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Back Office and Other Services
Breakup by Toll Charging:
- Distance Based
- Point Based
- Time Based
- Perimeter Based
Breakup by Application:
- Highways
- Urban Areas
Competitive Landscape with key players:
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
