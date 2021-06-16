China Aquafeed Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Aquafeed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China aquafeed market reached a volume of around 30 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China aquafeed market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Aquafeed refers to the commercially produced feed for aquatic animals like fish, mollusks, crustaceans, etc. It is generally made with various raw materials and additives, such as plant bits, fish feed, fish oil, vegetable protein, grain products, etc., depending on the requirements of the animal. They come in the form of granules, pellets, or extruded bits, and are rich in nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, fats, etc. Aquafeed promotes the growth, immunity, and reproduction of a farmed species by providing nutrition in a controlled and concentrated manner.
The growing consumer health consciousness, along with the rising awareness towards the quality of seafood, is augmenting the market for aquafeed in China. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, including seafood, are also propelling the market growth in the country. Additionally, the development of organic and natural ingredients-based variants of aquafeed is further catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the implementation of several policies by the Chinese government in favor of strengthening the aquaculture industry to ramp up the production capacity is expected to drive the market for aquafeed in China over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Cargill
- Alltech China
- Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co.
- Tongwei Group Co.
- Aller Aqua
- Nutreco
- BioMar-Tongwei Biotech (Wuxi)
- Charoen Pokphand Group
Breakup by Species:
- Carps
- Catfish
- Tilapia
- Shrimp
- Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Soybean
- Fish Meal
- Corn
- Fish Oil
- Additives
- Others
Breakup by Additive:
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Antibiotics
- Feed Acidifiers
- Others
Breakup by Product Form:
- Pellets
- Extruded
- Powdered
- Liquid
Breakup by Province:
- Guangdong
- Jiangsu
- Hubei
- Hunan
- Zhejiang
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
