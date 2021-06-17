Wood Adhesives and Binders Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Wood Adhesives and Binders Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global wood adhesives and binders market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Wood adhesives and binders are substances that are used to bind together two or more wooden surfaces or planks firmly. They are available in both natural and synthetic varieties. However, nowadays, they are essentially prepared from fossil-derived polymers, including urea, melamine, formaldehyde, phenol, resorcinol and vinyl acetate.

Market Trends

Wood adhesives and binders are lightweight, cost-effective, and resistant to microorganisms and temperature. Owing to these properties, they find applications across various industries, such as construction and infrastructure, where they are used to make furniture and engineered wood products, like cabinets, doors, and floorings. Apart from this, the governments of several nations are implementing strict regulations regarding the use of volatile organic chemicals (VOC) that are harmful to the environment. Along with this, the rising environmental awareness has encouraged the manufacturers to shift toward the production of bio-based or green and low VOC adhesives. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:



Urea-Formaldehyde

Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde

Phenol-Formaldehyde

Isocyanates

Soy-Based

Others

Breakup by Application:



Flooring Products

Furniture and Subcomponents

Windows and Doors

Cabinets

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

