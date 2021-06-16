Freight Forwarder Market Overview, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2027 |, Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Freight Forwarder Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Freight Forwarder data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Freight Forwarder Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Freight Forwarder Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Freight Forwarder market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Freight Forwarder market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Dachser, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, UPS Supply Chain, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, CJ Korea Express, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics, NNR Global Logistics, Dimerco, Toll Holdings, Pilot Freight Services

Market Segment by Product Type:

Full Container Load (FCL), Less-than container load (LCL), Others

Market Segment by Application:

Ships Freight, Aircraft Freight, Trucks Freight, Railroads Freight

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Freight Forwarder market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3204435/global-freight-forwarder-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3204435/global-freight-forwarder-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Freight Forwarder market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Freight Forwarder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Freight Forwarder market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Freight Forwarder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Freight Forwarder market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Freight Forwarder

1.1 Freight Forwarder Market Overview

1.1.1 Freight Forwarder Product Scope

1.1.2 Freight Forwarder Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Freight Forwarder Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Freight Forwarder Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Freight Forwarder Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Freight Forwarder Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Freight Forwarder Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Freight Forwarder Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Freight Forwarder Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Freight Forwarder Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Freight Forwarder Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Freight Forwarder Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Full Container Load (FCL)

2.5 Less-than container load (LCL)

2.6 Others 3 Freight Forwarder Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Freight Forwarder Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Freight Forwarder Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Ships Freight

3.5 Aircraft Freight

3.6 Trucks Freight

3.7 Railroads Freight 4 Freight Forwarder Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Freight Forwarder as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Freight Forwarder Market

4.4 Global Top Players Freight Forwarder Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Freight Forwarder Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Freight Forwarder Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Kuehne + Nagel

5.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Profile

5.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Main Business

5.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Developments

5.2 DHL Group

5.2.1 DHL Group Profile

5.2.2 DHL Group Main Business

5.2.3 DHL Group Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DHL Group Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DHL Group Recent Developments

5.3 Sinotrans

5.5.1 Sinotrans Profile

5.3.2 Sinotrans Main Business

5.3.3 Sinotrans Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sinotrans Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Developments

5.4 DB Schenker Logistics

5.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Profile

5.4.2 DB Schenker Logistics Main Business

5.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Developments

5.5 GEODIS

5.5.1 GEODIS Profile

5.5.2 GEODIS Main Business

5.5.3 GEODIS Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GEODIS Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GEODIS Recent Developments

5.6 Panalpina

5.6.1 Panalpina Profile

5.6.2 Panalpina Main Business

5.6.3 Panalpina Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Panalpina Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Panalpina Recent Developments

5.7 DSV

5.7.1 DSV Profile

5.7.2 DSV Main Business

5.7.3 DSV Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 DSV Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 DSV Recent Developments

5.8 Bolloré Logistics

5.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Profile

5.8.2 Bolloré Logistics Main Business

5.8.3 Bolloré Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Developments

5.9 Expeditors

5.9.1 Expeditors Profile

5.9.2 Expeditors Main Business

5.9.3 Expeditors Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Expeditors Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Expeditors Recent Developments

5.10 Dachser

5.10.1 Dachser Profile

5.10.2 Dachser Main Business

5.10.3 Dachser Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Dachser Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Dachser Recent Developments

5.11 Nippon Express

5.11.1 Nippon Express Profile

5.11.2 Nippon Express Main Business

5.11.3 Nippon Express Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nippon Express Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Nippon Express Recent Developments

5.12 CEVA Logistics

5.12.1 CEVA Logistics Profile

5.12.2 CEVA Logistics Main Business

5.12.3 CEVA Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 CEVA Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Developments

5.13 Pantos Logistics

5.13.1 Pantos Logistics Profile

5.13.2 Pantos Logistics Main Business

5.13.3 Pantos Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Pantos Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Pantos Logistics Recent Developments

5.14 Agility Logistics

5.14.1 Agility Logistics Profile

5.14.2 Agility Logistics Main Business

5.14.3 Agility Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Agility Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Agility Logistics Recent Developments

5.15 Hellmann

5.15.1 Hellmann Profile

5.15.2 Hellmann Main Business

5.15.3 Hellmann Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Hellmann Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Hellmann Recent Developments

5.16 Damco

5.16.1 Damco Profile

5.16.2 Damco Main Business

5.16.3 Damco Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Damco Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Damco Recent Developments

5.17 KWE

5.17.1 KWE Profile

5.17.2 KWE Main Business

5.17.3 KWE Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 KWE Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 KWE Recent Developments

5.18 Hitachi Transport

5.18.1 Hitachi Transport Profile

5.18.2 Hitachi Transport Main Business

5.18.3 Hitachi Transport Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Hitachi Transport Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Developments

5.19 UPS Supply Chain

5.19.1 UPS Supply Chain Profile

5.19.2 UPS Supply Chain Main Business

5.19.3 UPS Supply Chain Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 UPS Supply Chain Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 UPS Supply Chain Recent Developments

5.20 Sankyu

5.20.1 Sankyu Profile

5.20.2 Sankyu Main Business

5.20.3 Sankyu Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Sankyu Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Sankyu Recent Developments

5.21 Kerry Logistics

5.21.1 Kerry Logistics Profile

5.21.2 Kerry Logistics Main Business

5.21.3 Kerry Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Kerry Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Developments

5.22 Logwin

5.22.1 Logwin Profile

5.22.2 Logwin Main Business

5.22.3 Logwin Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Logwin Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Logwin Recent Developments

5.23 CJ Korea Express

5.23.1 CJ Korea Express Profile

5.23.2 CJ Korea Express Main Business

5.23.3 CJ Korea Express Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 CJ Korea Express Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 CJ Korea Express Recent Developments

5.24 C.H.Robinson

5.24.1 C.H.Robinson Profile

5.24.2 C.H.Robinson Main Business

5.24.3 C.H.Robinson Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 C.H.Robinson Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 C.H.Robinson Recent Developments

5.25 Yusen Logistics

5.25.1 Yusen Logistics Profile

5.25.2 Yusen Logistics Main Business

5.25.3 Yusen Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Yusen Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Developments

5.26 NNR Global Logistics

5.26.1 NNR Global Logistics Profile

5.26.2 NNR Global Logistics Main Business

5.26.3 NNR Global Logistics Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 NNR Global Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 NNR Global Logistics Recent Developments

5.27 Dimerco

5.27.1 Dimerco Profile

5.27.2 Dimerco Main Business

5.27.3 Dimerco Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Dimerco Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 Dimerco Recent Developments

5.28 Toll Holdings

5.28.1 Toll Holdings Profile

5.28.2 Toll Holdings Main Business

5.28.3 Toll Holdings Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Toll Holdings Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 Toll Holdings Recent Developments

5.29 Pilot Freight Services

5.29.1 Pilot Freight Services Profile

5.29.2 Pilot Freight Services Main Business

5.29.3 Pilot Freight Services Freight Forwarder Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Pilot Freight Services Freight Forwarder Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Pilot Freight Services Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Freight Forwarder Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Freight Forwarder Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Freight Forwarder Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Freight Forwarder Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Freight Forwarder Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Freight Forwarder Market Dynamics

11.1 Freight Forwarder Industry Trends

11.2 Freight Forwarder Market Drivers

11.3 Freight Forwarder Market Challenges

11.4 Freight Forwarder Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.