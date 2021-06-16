Power Rental Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Power Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. The global power rental market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Power rental services offer temporary electricity supply for construction purposes, mine excavation projects, oil and gas exploration activities, etc. Some of the most common types of power rental solutions available are welding generators, diesel or gas generators, mobile lighting towers, distribution boards, and cables. These solutions offer reliability, flexibility, speed, and cost-effectiveness to businesses for coping with brief shortages of power. Owing to these benefits, power rental services find extensive applications across diverse industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, etc.

The escalating demand for continuous and uninterrupted power supply for various critical application areas, including data centers, nuclear power plants, hospitals, fire stations, etc., is currently driving the market for power rentals. Furthermore, the introduction of several favorable government initiatives to expand airport and metro networks, along with the growing construction of retail infrastructures, is also catalyzing the demand for power rental solutions. Various other factors, including the increasing adoption of natural gas-based power generators and the rising utilization of renewable energy as an alternative source of power to minimize carbon emissions, are projected to further bolster the demand for power rental services across the globe in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aggreko Plc

Caterpillar, Inc.

Atlas Copco Group

Cummins, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

HIMOINSA S.L.

Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems)

The Hertz Corporation

Generac Power Systems

Wacker Neuson SE

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Speedy Hire Plc

Smart Energy Solutions (SES)

SoEnergy International, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Generator

Transformer

Load Bank

Others

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Power Rating:

Up to 50 kW

51 –500 kW

501 –2,500 kW

Above 2,500 kW

Breakup by Application:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Data Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

