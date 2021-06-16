Australia Organic Farming Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Australia Organic Farming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Australia organic farming market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Organic farming refers to the method of cultivating crops without using chemical-based fertilizers, pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It involves the utilization of green manure, biological pest control, rock additives, and organic waste. It assists in maintaining soil fertility and ecological balance, minimizing pollution and wastage, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing soil toxicity. As a result, organic farming is gaining traction across Australia.

At present, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of various chronic ailments in Australia. This, in confluence with the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organically grown fruits and vegetables, is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the farmers are inclining towards bio-agricultural practices for enhancing production capacity and improving yield quality, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative farming techniques with a wide range of advantages. This is projected to propel the market growth in the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Australia organic farming market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BASF SE

Bauer’s Organic Farm Pty Ltd

Bayer Cropscience Pty Ltd (Bayer AG)

Best Environmental Technologies Pty Ltd

BIOAG Pty Ltd

Fertoz Agriculture Pty Ltd

Grassdale Fertilisers Pty Ltd

Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Sustainable Farming Solutions Pty Ltd.

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Pure Organic Farming

Integrated Organic Farming

Breakup by Product:

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Others

Breakup by Method:

Crop Rotation

Polyculture

Mulching

Soil Management

Weed Management

Composting

Others

Breakup by End User:

Agriculture Companies

Organic Farms

Breakup by Territory:

Western Australia

New South Wales

Queensland

Victoria

Rest of Australia

