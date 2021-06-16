Web Hosting Services Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Web Hosting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global web hosting services market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Web hosting services offer shared space on a physical server to publish a web page or website over the Internet. These services have enhanced website security, high reliability, improved site performance, better data management, etc. Web hosting services are widely available according to the management level, server technology, and additional services. They are extensively used by organizations to manage core business operations concurrently and a hassle-free digital experience.

The growing e-commerce sector due to rising internet penetration and the increasing usage of mobile computing is primarily driving the web hosting services market. Furthermore, growing digitization of business processes is encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt web hosting services to improve Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the employment of artificial intelligence in web hosting services allows diagnosing, self-scanning, and repairing, which is expected to further propel the global market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global web hosting services market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alibaba Cloud Co. (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Endurance International Group

Equinix Inc.

Godaddy Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hetzner Online Gmbh

Liquid Web LLC

Rackspace Technology Inc.

WPEngine Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

Colocation Hosting

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by Application:

Public Websites

Intranet Websites

Others

Breakup by End User:

SMEs

Large Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

