Functional Shots Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Functional Shots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global functional shots market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Functional shots are non-alcoholic beverages fortified with specific nutrients to provide various health benefits. They are rich in carbohydrates, electrolytes, minerals, vitamins, dietary fibers, probiotics, etc. Some of the commonly available variants of functional shots include sports and energy drinks, yogurt, enhanced water, fruit juices, and ready-to-drink (RTD) teas. They are produced using several ingredients such as onion, ginger, black pepper, beetroot, garlic, mushrooms, seaweed, etc.

The rising health consciousness among the individuals, along with their growing preferences for nutritious ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, is positively influencing the global functional shots market. Moreover, there is a significant rise in the demand for functional shots with various natural ingredients due to escalating consumer inclination towards concentrated nutritional concoctions from carbonated beverages. Furthermore, key manufacturers are launching vegan and plant-based functional shots in exotic flavors and attractive packaging, thereby further catalyzing the market growth. Numerous other factors, including increased intake of functional shots to improve the immunity due to the continuous spread of coronavirus disease along with the extensive R&D activities in the field of food engineering, are anticipated to further drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global functional shots market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AriZona Beverages USA

EBOOST

Hardcell LLC

Hawaiian OLA

Kuli Kuli Inc.

Living Essentials LLC

LXR Biotech LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Royal Pacific Foods.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Energy

Immunity

Detox

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

