Argan Oil Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Argan Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global argan oil market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2015-2020. Argan oil is an organic compound extracted from the kernel of the argan tree. It has a rich source of vitamin A and E, antioxidants, triterpenoids, omega-6 fatty and linoleic acids. Argan oil offers several anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, and analgesic properties. It can be utilized for culinary and cosmetic applications. This oil also provides several health benefits, such as treating acne, skin irritation, stretch marks, and signs of aging and moisturizing the skin. As a result, the oil is widely used as a key ingredient in many premium-quality personal care products, including lotions, creams, shampoos, soaps, conditioners, etc.

The growing utilization of argan oil in the food and beverages industry is primarily driving the global argan oil market. It is extensively used to manufacture various baked products and dairy and frozen desserts worldwide. Moreover, argan oil is increasingly being adopted to formulate several drugs and medicines for skin-related and other medical conditions, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the launch of organic argan oil packaged in recyclable containers, are also propelling the product demand. Numerous other factors, including increased utilization of argan oil in aromatherapy, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global argan oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Arganbulk

Argane Aouzac

Arganfarm sarl. au.

ARGANisme

Kamakhya Bottlers

Konouz Rayyan (PURUS International)

Lipidine

Malakbio

OLVEA Morocco

Organica Group Ltd.

Zidrop Argan Oil

Zineglob Ltd.

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Form:

Absolute

Blend

Concentrate

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Medical

Aromatherapy

Food

Home Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

