Ball Valves Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ball Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global ball valves market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Ball valves are quarter-turn valves consisting of hollow, perforated, and pivoting balls that are generally used for pressure and flow control and for shutting off liquids and gases. These valves are open when the hole is in the flow line and are shut when the hole is rotated by the handle of the valve at ninety degrees. They are durable, reliable, and can perform many cycles even after a long period of disuse.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ball-valves-market/requestsample

The global ball valves market is primarily driven by their growing applications across the oil and gas, waste and wastewater, chemical, energy and power, and building and construction industries. These valves are also used in oxygen therapy devices and blood analyzers in hospitals and other healthcare centers. Besides this, manufacturers are utilizing 3D printing technologies for producing cost-effective and durable ball valves. Moreover, the development of smart cities and nuclear power plants due to rapid industrialization and the emergence of the internet of things (IoT) are expected to positively impact the market in the near future. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ball valves market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aalberts N.V.

Alfa Laval

Schlumberger Limited

The Crane Company

The Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

The Flowserve Corporation

IMI Plc

KITZ Corporation

Niuwei Group Co. Ltd.

Velan Inc.

Ball Valves Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by Valve Type:

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves

Floating Ball Valves

Rising Stem Ball Valves

Breakup by Size:

Up To 1”

1-6”

6-25”

25-50”

50” and Larger

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals Metals & Mining

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ball-valves-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Egypt LED Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egypt-led-lighting-market

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-network-attached-storage-market

Architectural Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-lighting-market

Disconnect Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disconnect-switch-market

Brushless Dc Motors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brushless-dc-motors-market

Smart Irrigation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-irrigation-market

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market

Transit Cards Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transit-cards-market

United States Probe Station Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-probe-station-market

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Led Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-manufacturing-plant

Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-lighting-market

Grow Light Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/grow-light-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800