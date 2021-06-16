Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global data analytics outsourcing market reached a strong growth in 2019. Data analytics outsourcing is a cooperation model wherein a company relies on third-party applications and vendors for analyzing data. It increases the flexibility of an organization and enables them to use updated tools and services for their data. It also assists in obtaining actionable insights from large amounts of data. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in different industries, such as retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Increasing digitalization and the growing utilization of cloud-computing services represent one of the significant factors driving the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for specialized analytical tools, along with technological advancements like the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), is strengthening the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media platforms is offering lucrative opportunities to organizations for understanding user behavior and market trends. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data analytics outsourcing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Breakup by Application:

Sales Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Finance and Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Others

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Vertical:

Retail?

Automotive?

Manufacturing?

BFSI?

IT and Telecom?

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

