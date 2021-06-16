Soy Sauce Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Soy Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global soy sauce market witnessed moderate growth during 2014-2019. Soy sauce refers to a condiment produced from fermented soybean, wheat, and fermenting agents like mold or yeast. It is mixed with cultured molds such as Aspergillus and left to develop and age for a few days or months. Soy sauce is brown in color and is used as a marinade and braising liquid for meat, cooking stews, soups, vegetables, and noodles to add salt and flavor according to the preferred tastes of individuals.

The global soy sauce market is primarily driven by its increasing demand as a seasoning ingredient and flavor enhancer across food manufacturers, retail chains, and restaurants. It is also a crucial ingredient in various cuisines such as Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Malaysian. Furthermore, the associated health benefits of soy sauce that aid in reducing allergies, improving digestion and boosting immunity is also increasing the demand for soy sauce across the globe. Moreover, several manufacturers are launching new product variants of soy sauce, such as the Less Salt version of Kikkoman Company, which is attracting a broader consumer base. These factors are expected to significantly impact the market growth in the coming syears. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue to exhibit moderate growth in the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food

Guangdong Meiweixian Flavoring Foods Co., Ltd.

Haitian

Kikkoman Corporation

Lee Kum Kee

Nestle (Maggi Sauces)

Masan Group

Okonomi

Otafuku Sauce

Yamasa Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Brewed

Blended

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass Jars

Flexible Packs

Plastic Jars

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Food Processing and Food Service Industry

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

