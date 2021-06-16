North America Cold Chain Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america cold chain market reached a value of US$ 59.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cold chain refers to the process of storing and transporting temperature-sensitive products from the manufacturing facility to end users. It includes an uninterrupted series of refrigerated production, storage, and distribution activities, along with logistics. Cold chain logistics is used to preserve the shelf life of the products like frozen foods, pharmaceutical products, agricultural produce, and seafood. It also helps in reducing waste, maintaining the quality of the product, and preventing contamination. As a result, it has become crucial for trading health supplies, as well as food products, from one place to another.
North America Cold Chain Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america cold chain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Americold Logistics
- Lineage Logistics
- United States Cold Storage Inc.
- Versacold Logistics Services
- Agro Merchants Group
- Interstate Warehousing, Inc
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america cold chain market on the basis of service type, temperature, end user and country.
Breakup by Service Type:
- Refrigerated Storage
- Refrigerated Transport
Breakup by Temperature:
- Chilled
- Frozen
Breakup by End User:
- Meat and Seafood
- Dairy and Frozen Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cold-chain-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
