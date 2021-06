Electric Dryers Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Dryers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electric dryers market reached a value of US$ 11.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric dryer is a kind of electronic home appliance that comprises a rotating drum, coiled wires to heat the air present inside the drum, and an exhaust vent to pass out water in the form of steam. It is widely used in the domestic sector to remove moisture from clothes and other textile products. Since these dryers offer faster drying cycle as compared to the traditional way of open drying of clothes, they are rapidly becoming an indispensable part of the domestic sector, especially in urban areas.

Electric Dryers Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the electric dryers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

LG Electronics

Arçelik

Gorenje

Haier Group Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Smeg Group S.p.A.

GE

Asko

Crosslee

Hoovers

Kenmore Appliances

Midea

Miele

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sears Holdings (Kenmore)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the electric dryers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Vented Dryer

Ventless/Condenser Dryer

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Company-Owned Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

