Isosorbide Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Industry Demand and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Isosorbide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global isosorbide market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/isosorbide-market/requestsample

Isosorbide (C 6 H 10 O 4 ), also known as D-Isosorbide Dinitrate, stands for a bio-product that is obtained from starch. Few of the derivatives of isosorbide include isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate, which are extensively used across several end-use industries. In the healthcare sector, isosorbide dinitrate is used as a vasodilator agent for treating angina pectoris, whereas isosorbide mononitrate is adopted as an anti-anginal agent to relax the smooth muscles of both arteries and veins.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing consumer preferences towards greener alternatives of fossil fuel-based derivatives are augmenting the demand for isosorbides due to their biodegradable properties. Furthermore, the introduction of numerous government initiatives for promoting the use of isosorbide-derived bioplastics across the food and beverages, automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors, is also driving the global isosorbide market growth. In line with this, the rising adoption of isosorbide-derived epoxy resins in the biomedical devices and drug delivery systems is further inducing the global market for isosorbides. In the coming years, the growing penetration of numerous high-end innovations and waste reduction strategies for minimizing waste generation during isosorbide production will continue to catalyze the market growth.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/isosorbide-market

Isosorbide Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the isosorbide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Roquette

JP Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Novaphene

Mitsubishi Chemical

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Alfa Aesar

TCI (Shanghai) Development

Par Pharmaceutical

Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global isosorbide market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Oil-Based Isosorbide

Water-Based Isosorbide

Silicone-Based Isosorbide

Breakup by Application:

PEIT

Polycarbonate

Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate

Polyurethane

Isosorbide Diesters

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Polymers and Resins

Additives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Isocyanates Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/isocyanates-market

Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyester-hot-melt-adhesives-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800