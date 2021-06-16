Isosorbide Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Industry Demand and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Isosorbide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global isosorbide market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Isosorbide (C6H10O4), also known as D-Isosorbide Dinitrate, stands for a bio-product that is obtained from starch. Few of the derivatives of isosorbide include isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate, which are extensively used across several end-use industries. In the healthcare sector, isosorbide dinitrate is used as a vasodilator agent for treating angina pectoris, whereas isosorbide mononitrate is adopted as an anti-anginal agent to relax the smooth muscles of both arteries and veins.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing consumer preferences towards greener alternatives of fossil fuel-based derivatives are augmenting the demand for isosorbides due to their biodegradable properties. Furthermore, the introduction of numerous government initiatives for promoting the use of isosorbide-derived bioplastics across the food and beverages, automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors, is also driving the global isosorbide market growth. In line with this, the rising adoption of isosorbide-derived epoxy resins in the biomedical devices and drug delivery systems is further inducing the global market for isosorbides. In the coming years, the growing penetration of numerous high-end innovations and waste reduction strategies for minimizing waste generation during isosorbide production will continue to catalyze the market growth.
Isosorbide Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the isosorbide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Roquette
- JP Laboratories
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Novaphene
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Alfa Aesar
- TCI (Shanghai) Development
- Par Pharmaceutical
- Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global isosorbide market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Oil-Based Isosorbide
- Water-Based Isosorbide
- Silicone-Based Isosorbide
Breakup by Application:
- PEIT
- Polycarbonate
- Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate
- Polyurethane
- Isosorbide Diesters
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Polymers and Resins
- Additives
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
